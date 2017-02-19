Richmond Women & George Washington Men Take Atlantic 10 Titles

The Atlantic 10 Swimming and Diving Conference Championships came to a close on Saturday evening with University of Richmond defending their 6-season streak as Women’s Champion.

The George Washington Men snapped the 2-season run for the UMass Minutemen.

The preseason poll conducted by the league’s coaches in September was a good indicator of the finish at the top of the Women’s teams but the lower Women’s rankings the Men’s team ranking included some surprises. Final team points and preseason ranking predictions vs actual are at the bottom of this article.

Women’s 1650 Free

1 Mina Glenesk, St. Louis, 16:46.21

2 Summer Svitavsky, Duquesne, 16:59.95

3 Nicole Piercy, Richmond, 17:07.12

Mina Glenesk, St. Louis junior, blasted a16:46.21 to easily take gold. Summer Svitavsky, Duquesne freshman, was the only other swimmer to break 17 minutes. Glenesk Richmond sophomore Nicole Piercy swam 17:07.12 in the prelim heats to place 3rd overall.

Men’s 1650 Free

1 Liam Semple, Fordham, 15:27.42

2 Mattias Glenesk, La Salle, 15:28.22

3 Shawn Lemarie, George Washington, 15:32.56

Fordham junior Liam Semple fought a hard battle to overtake La Salle senior Mattias Glenesk in the 1650 Free. Glenesk was ahead much of the race until Semple pulled ahead in the last few laps helping secure Fordham’s team ranking in 4th.

Women’s 200 Back

1 Hannah Gouger, Richmond, 1:56.39

2 Devon McFadden, St. Bonaventure, 1:59.09

3 Hannah Verrette, Richmond, 1:59.29

Richmond freshman Hannah Gouger dropped 3.78 seconds to easily take gold in the Women’s 200 Back.

Men’s 200 Back

1 Gustav Hokfelt, George Washington, 1:42.70

2 Fabian Bergman, La Salle, 1:43.25

3 Oliver Wyeth, UMass, 1:45.91

George Washington junior Gustav Hokfelt broke the Meet Record and Conference Record in his quest for the gold medal.

Women’s 100 Free

1 Elise Lankiewicz, Davidson, 49.11

2 Sydney Fisher, George Mason, 49.83

3 Ansley Baker, UMass, 50.30

Davidson senior Elise Lankiewicz broke her own Meet Record and Conference Record set in prelims to win gold.

Men’s 100 Free

1 Adam Drury, George Washington, 44.34

2 Ryan McCoy, St. Louis, 44.38

3 Joe Vizza, Fordham, 44.43

6th seed George Washington junior Adam Drury dropped .78 seconds to out touch St. Louis junior Ryan McCoy and Fordham freshman Joe Vizza in the Men’s 100 Free.

Women’s 200 Breast

1 Erin Barry, Richmond, 2:13.29

2 Katy Williams, Davidson, 2:13.40

3 Abby Stauffer, Duquesne, 2:14.40

It was a close race between Richmond junior Erin Barry and Davidson senior Katy Williams with Barry out touching Williams to win gold.

Men’s 200 Breast

1 Andrea Bolognesi, George Washington, 1:57.69

2 Christoff Ras, La Salle, 1:59.83

3 Preston Schilling, St. Bonaventure, 1:59.98

All 3 swimmers under 2 minutes in the 200 breast ended up on the podium as Andrea Bolognesi, George Washington senior, cruised to take gold while La Salle freshman Christoff Ras and St. Bonaventure senior battled for 2nd and 3rd places.

Women’s 200 Fly

1 Meg Polaha, Fordham 1:58.90

2 Mia Bullock, Fordham, 2:00.75

3 Morgan Smith, Duquesne, 2:01.33

Meg Polaha, Fordham senior, was the only swimmer under 2 minutes in the Women’s 200 Fly. Polaha placed 1st and teammate freshman Mia Bullock took 2nd followed by Morgan Smith, Duquesne sophomore.

Men’s 200 Fly

1 Michael White, St. Bonaventure, 1:47.70

2 Isaiah Williams, St. Louis, 1:48.06.

3 Matthew Lynch, George Mason, 1:48.24.

St. Bonaventure senior Michael White dropped 2.31 seconds to take gold in the Men’s 200 Fly with St. Louis sophomore Isaiah Williams and George Mason junior Matthew Lynch fighting for 2nd and 3rd.

Men’s 3-Meter Diving

1 Robert Barry, UMass, 297 points

2 Paul Helfgott, George Mason, 295.60 points

3 Austin Childs, St. Bonaventure, 293.35 points

Points were still tight between some of the teams and Men’s 3-Meter Diving helped solidify some of the positions. Scoring was close with only 3.65 points separating 1st and 3rd places.

Women’s 400 Free Relay

1 Davidson, 3:21.68

2 George Washington, 3:23.08

3 Duquesne, 3:23.61

Men’s 400 Free Relay

1 George Washington, 2:58.72

2 St. Louis, 2:59.38

3 La Salle, 2:59.67

Team Point Totals and Actual vs Predicted Finish:

Women Points Actual /Predicted Finish

University of Richmond 570 1/1

Duquesne 498.5 2/2

University of Massachusetts 457 3/5

Fordham 432.5 4/4

Davidson 390 5/3

George Washington 309 6/7

George Mason 306.5 7/6

St. Louis 194 8/11

University of Rhode Island 192.5 9/8 tie

St. Bonaventure 187.5 10/10

La Salle 151.5 11/8 tie

Men

George Washington 562.5 1/2 tie

La Salle 528 2/4

University of Massachusetts 449 3/1

Fordham 414.5 4/7 tie

St. Louis 401 5/5

George Mason 394 6/6

St. Bonaventure 391 7/2 tie

Davidson 275 8/7 tie

Michelle Lombana has been a swim mom for over 15 years, serving on various boards of directors for club swimming, summer swim league, and high school swimming. She founded College Swimming Guide to help simplify the recruiting process for swimmers who want to swim in college.