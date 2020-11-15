Renshaw Produces British Record In 100 Breaststroke

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1
- Saturday, November 14: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM CET (6 AM-8 AM U.S. Eastern, 8 PM-10PM J+1 Japan)
- Sunday, November 15: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM CET (6 AM-8 AM U.S. Eastern, 8 PM-10PM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Energy Standard / Tokyo Frog Kings / London Roar / New York Breakers
Although she finished in 5th place in the women’s 100m breast final on day 2 of this ISL semifinal #1, New York Breakers swimmer Molly Renshaw became the fastest British woman ever in the event.
Producing a time of 1:04.73 in tonight’s final, Renshaw’s outing shaved .06 off of the previous British standard of 1:04.79, a time Chloe Tutton put on the books at the 2016 World Championships.
Splitting 30.84/33.89, Renshaw’s 1:04.73 garnered 4 points for the NYB, who ultimately finished in 4th place in the overall team battle among winners Energy Standard, runners-up London Roar and Tokyo Frog Kings.
Entering today’s race, 24-year-old Renshaw had never before been under the 1:05 barrier, owning a PB of 1:05.22 from way back in 2015. That rendered the Brit as her nation’s 6th fastest performer all-time, a slot which she destroyed by way of her 1:04.73 this evening. She and Tutton are the only British women to ever logged a SCM 100 breast time beneath 1:05.