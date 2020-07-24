Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith and the Riptide Will Swim Time Trial This Weekend

While it won’t feel the same as meets going into the coronavirus lockdown, World Record holder Regan Smith and her Riptide Swim Team training partners will get on the blocks for an intrasquad time trial on Friday in Minneapolis.

Smith downplayed the event, saying it was “basically a practice with pads on the wall.”

The entire timeline is expected to be about 80 minutes long, and Smith says that she won’t be suited or on any sort of rest for the event.

While the event won’t be of the same scale as some of the intrasquads we’ve seen, where for example in North Carolina we saw Claire Curzan go under National Age Group Records, there will still be interest in results for swimming’s new worldwide wunderkind a year out, to the day, from the start of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

Smith is tentatively scheduled to race the 100 fly and 200 fly.

Smith has finished her high school career and is scheduled to begin studying at and competing for Stanford this fall, though it’s still not entirely clear what athletics will look like for the Cardinal this fall. Freshmen, sophomores, and new transfer students are scheduled to be on campus during the fall quarter, which is scheduled to begin on September 14, and then learn remotely until the summer. The school has not yet decided what, exactly, that plan will mean for student-athletes.

Last summer, the 18-year old Smith won World Championships in both the 200 back and as part of the American 400 medley relay. She broke individual World Records in both the 200 back and on the leadoff leg of that medley relay, which also broke a World Record as a ream.

swimfan210_

Cool! Is it in short course or long course?

SwimFan49

Just looked at the LSC’s website and the sanction/meet sheet. It’s at Riptide’s facility, so it’s SCY.

