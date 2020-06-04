Reece Whitley: Il Silenzio Di Fronte All’Ingiustizia E’ Complicità

View this post on Instagram

I know this isn’t a #BlackOutTuesday post but I do ask that you respect the fact that I’ve not spoken out yet and will not let my voice go unheard any longer. Please read this in its entirety and please click the link in my bio. In the wake of recent events, I’ve had a lot of time to think about my family, and what would happen if it were me instead of my fellow brothers being murdered without hesitation. It’s undeniable that if I, a 6’9, 250 pound, dark-skinned man, were ever in the wrong place at the wrong time, fatal force would likely be brought my way. In dealing with this, it is very easy to slip into an unhealthy sense of isolation. If any brothers or sisters reading this feel a similar way, know that you aren’t alone. Many on this platform seem to be blind to the fact that repeatedly seeing horrific videos of Black reality can be quite traumatic to those that can actually find themselves on the wrong end. Everyday I think about the possibility of something happening to me and subsequently not ever getting the chance to say goodbye to those I love. I usually like to keep my family life off of social media but then again, I may not get the chance to post me and my role models if I wait too long. Let this be a reminder to people that being an ally by donating to the many organizations working to make change helps more than you think. It takes just as long to post or tweet an ‘i feel your pain’ picture as it does to donate to meaningful causes. Help make a difference. Silence in the face of injustice is complicity. The words of organizations in support of the Black community in this time of pain are more powerful than ever before. Now is the time to speak up and be supportive if that is truly how you feel. To those who have read this in its entirety, I appreciate your care, and know that your respect is sincerely valued. Love ❤️