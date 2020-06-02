Bob Bowman Swimming Wisdom on Butterfly: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

In this Gold Medal Minute takeover of the SwimSwam Podcast, we dive deep on butterfly with Coach Bob Bowman.

During this pandemic, the COVID (coronavirus) shutdown has impact my brain chemistry in a bad way, bringing me down. Talking with The Butterfly Guru, the man behind Michael Phelps, was the perfect medicine. I hope it’s good medicine for you too.  We cover age group butterfly challenges to elite training to what swimmers and coaches need to be thinking when striving for butterfly mastery.

We all know Bob’s fly knowledge runs deep. We know Bob’s an Olympic coach, a hall of famer, and that he helms Arizona State University, but did you know Bob was a flyer his entire competitive career? “I swam it going back to summer league,” Bob explained. I loved learning that and more in this 30-minute butterfly clinic.

SWIMNERD QUESTION

Where did Bob swim in college and how fast was his 100 yard butterfly?

Also, if you have butterfly questions you’d like to ask Bob, share them here. I’ll ask Bob to drop back in. I think this is a topic we could cover again and again.

Follow Bob Bowman on Instagram here.

Follow Gold Medal Mel Stewart on INSTAGRAM HERE

DRUKSTOP

Thanks Mel (and Coleman)! This was awesome

Pete

Wow. True to it’s title, every bit of that was pure gold. Two masters discussing the finer details of fly?!? Everybody in the swimming community wins. Thanks to Coach Bowman for his time…and Mel: more of this kind of content, please!!

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

….we’re testing longer format interviews. I like them, and we’re planning to roll out more… Of course, with someone like Bob, you can just go and go. We’ve got more people in the pipeline with deep knowledge/experience.

Col. Trautman

Can we expect the four hour ‘Stewart Cut’ on HBO Max?

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

ahhhh….maybe….

ERVINFORTHEWIN

great coverage Mel & Coleman – Golden sharings

M L

I could’ve listened to a couple more hours at least.

PhillyMark

Slight Harry Caray vibe from Mel

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

…that’s who am I’m channeling buddy.

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports

