Bob Bowman Swimming Wisdom on Butterfly: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

In this Gold Medal Minute takeover of the SwimSwam Podcast, we dive deep on butterfly with Coach Bob Bowman.

During this pandemic, the COVID (coronavirus) shutdown has impact my brain chemistry in a bad way, bringing me down. Talking with The Butterfly Guru, the man behind Michael Phelps, was the perfect medicine. I hope it’s good medicine for you too. We cover age group butterfly challenges to elite training to what swimmers and coaches need to be thinking when striving for butterfly mastery.

We all know Bob’s fly knowledge runs deep. We know Bob’s an Olympic coach, a hall of famer, and that he helms Arizona State University, but did you know Bob was a flyer his entire competitive career? “I swam it going back to summer league,” Bob explained. I loved learning that and more in this 30-minute butterfly clinic.

SWIMNERD QUESTION

Where did Bob swim in college and how fast was his 100 yard butterfly?

Also, if you have butterfly questions you’d like to ask Bob, share them here. I’ll ask Bob to drop back in. I think this is a topic we could cover again and again.

Follow Bob Bowman on Instagram here.

Follow Gold Medal Mel Stewart on INSTAGRAM HERE.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.