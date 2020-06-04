Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #73 – Conditioning Circuits

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

Circuit Training

In this workout, you’ll jump between different exercises. This is a general conditioning workout, so you shouldn’t feel maxed on any one exercise. The key is to keep pushing and keep your heart rate up

Warmup

20 yards high steps

50 yards skipping

50 yards jogging

50 yards skipping

20 yards high steps

Main Set

For this main set, you’ll need some space. Look for an area where you can set off about a 50 yard running course, making for about 100 yards there and back. It doesn’t have to be perfect, just something in that neighborhood.

You’ll work the below circuit 4x through, with a 2 minute break in between each round. Stay on your feet and keep moving during that 2 minute break. Try to finish each round strong – use what you’ve got left on the final run.

4 x through

10 burpees

100 yard run

30 seconds Plank Side Walks (15 seconds in each direction)

100 yard run

25 jumping jacks

30 seconds mountain climbers

100 yard run

2 minutes rest

Secondary Set

100 pushups. Take as many breaks and do as many rounds as you need to in order to get there. Just get to 100.

Cool Down

Depending on your general fitness level and comfort with running, this is a good time to do a little jog or walk to stretch things out. Stop during your jog or walk and do some static stretching. When your done, a little foam rolling (or a tennis ball) should finish things off.