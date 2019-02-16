Rattsev, McDonald Break Meet Records On Day 2 Of America East Champs

America East – Women & Men

After UMBC swept all four swimming events on day one of the America East Championships in Worcester, Massachusetts on Thursday, three teams picked up wins on day two.

Men

Despite three different teams picking up wins, the Retriever men kept their streak alive going 4-for-4.

They were led by junior Ilia Rattsev, who successfully defended his title in the 50 free in a time of 19.91. That initially broke the meet record of 19.98 set back in 2012 from Boston University’s Daniel Kempf, but Rattsev then re-broke the record leading off the 200 free relay in 19.85.

On the relay he was joined by Tiago Asakawa (20.15), Alexander Gliese (20.35), and Connor Ganley (20.30), as they won by over a second and a half in 1:20.65. Asakawa, a freshman, was also the runner-up to Rattsev in the individual 50 in a time of 20.19.

Gliese, a senior, had a win of his own in the men’s 200 IM, going 1-2 with teammate Luis Galvans Cardenas (1:49.94) in a blazing 1:47.89. Last year’s 500 free winner, Gliese held a lead of over 2.5 seconds at the halfway mark and had the fastest split in the field on fly, back, and free.

Garrett Wlochowski (4:29.06), Kai Wisner (4:30.73), and Matt Bennici (4:31.90) swept the top three spots for the Retrievers in the men’s 500 free.

TEAM SCORES

UMBC, 415.5 Binghamton, 334 Maine, 181.5 VMI, 177

Women

On the women’s side, Juliana McDonald of Maine stole the show with her record-setting swim in the 50 free, as her winning time of 22.89 broke the meet record set last year from New Hampshire’s Liza Baykova (22.95).

McDonald, who was almost a full second faster than what she went to place sixth last year (23.82), then anchored the Black Bear women to gold in the 200 free relay in 22.21. She was joined by Emma Blair (23.81), Rita Chen (23.57), and Sabrina Nuttall (23.60), as they ended up just six-tenths off of the Conference Record in 1:33.19. UMBC placed a close 2nd in 1:33.52, with three 23.1 splits including a 23.10 anchor from Laura Massicotte.

Freshman Anna Metzler of New Hampshire won the 500 in a time of 4:48.58, just off the Conference Record of 4:48.29, while 2018 champ Hania Moro of UMBC took 2nd in 4:49.26.

In the 200 IM the top two spots on the podium were the same as last year, as Corinne Carbone (2:01.03) of New Hampshire and Massicotte (2:03.62) placed 1st and 2nd.

TEAM SCORES