Ranomi Kromowidjojo Competing On Dutch Reality Show “Who Is The Mole?”

Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo is currently participating in the 23rd season of the Dutch reality TV series Who is the Mole? The premise of the show is simple: 10 contestants must work together to complete tasks and earn money, but one of the ten is secretly the “mole”, designated to sabotage the group. Each week, one candidate is eliminated until only one remains and receives all the money earned.

The season began airing on January 7, 2023, and will run until March 11. Thus far, five contestants have been eliminated, meaning that Kromowidjojo has made it into the top 5. The eliminated players are actor Nabil Aoulad Ayad, comedian Annick Boer, television presenter Sander de Kramer, television presenter Froukje de Both, and actress Sarah Janneh. Kromowidjojo’s remaining 4 competitors are actor Soy Kroon, television presenter Jurre Geluk, journalist Daniël Verlaan, and journalist Anke de Jong.

Anke de Jong is the editor-in-chief of ELLE Netherlands and brought her fellow contestants to the cover of that magazine for its upcoming issue. The ten contestants appear on the cover wearing gray:

Kromowidjojo shared some solo shots from the shoot as well:

Kromowidjojo announced her retirement from competitive swimming just over a year ago, ending a legendary career. She was one of the world’s leading sprinters for over a decade, having made her Olympic debut at age 17 in 2008. At Beijing 2008 she won gold in the 4×100 freestyle relay. Four years later, Kromowidjojo pulled off a double individual win when she topped the Olympic podium in both the 50 and 100 freestyles and added a silver in the 4×100 freestyle. In the years that followed she didn’t hit any more Olympic medals but remained a prolific sprinter and collected 13 long course World Championships medals and 24 short course World Championships medals. Kromowidjojo still holds the world record in the 50 freestyle with a 22.93, which she set in 2017.

A few months after retiring from swimming, Kromoidjojo and fellow Olympic champion Ferry Weertman got married. Weertman, who won gold in the 10 km open water race at the Rio 2016 Olympics retired from the sport in 2021.