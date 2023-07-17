Quincy University Announces Massive Incoming Class For 2023

Quincy University has unveiled a monstrous 22-member recruiting class for the 2023-24 season, which will be the team’s second campaign since being revived as a program in August 2021.

The sizable class is significant for the Hawks after they were locked out of the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships due to having too few athletes on their roster.

Courtesy: Quincy Athletics

Quincy, Ill. – The Quincy University swim program announced its 2023 incoming class on Monday afternoon (July 10). The Hawks look to add 22 men and women to their roster as they prepare for their second season this fall.

Quincy University Swimming Class of 2023 Women:

Megan Schill – Grand Forks, ND

Megan comes in with a wide range of talent and while she’ll dip into mid-distance, she’ll own a lot of sprint events for the Hawks. She made her first all-conference team in 2021 and her proudest moment was achieving her dream of signing with an NCAA team last spring.

SCY: 50 free – 25.73; 100 free – 55.77

Claire McDaris – Broken Arrow, OK

Claire is a mid-distance specialist who will be a force to be reckoned with. She limped into finals at her senior year club championship but then dropped a savage five seconds in her 200 free, clocking in at 1:59.87. She’s also been a perennial presence at the Oklahoma High School state meet.

SCY: 200 free – 1:59.83; 500 free – 5:29.40

Elisa Armentia Moliner – Zaragoza, Spain

Hailing from Spain, Elisa is going to bring big time points to the Hawks. A mid-distance specialist that can also compete in backstroke, Elisa is set to rock the GLVC. She is incredibly sweet but behind those eyes lay the soul of a tiger. We are excited she’s on our side!

SCM: 200 back – 2:23.64; 400 free – 4:30.58; 800 free – 9:14.86

Lillian Dempewolf – O’Fallon, MO

Lillian is coming into to crush distance events, which is what Quincy swimming in 2023 is all about! She placed first in the 200 freestyle at conference her senior year and it’s time to keep the victories rolling! She’ll be an 800-free relay factor.

SCY: 200 free – 2:05.26; 500 free – 5:40.91; 1000 free – 11:54.13

Angelina Pagliaccio – Bedford, TX

Angelina brings tremendously needed breaststroke depth to our team, and will shine in relays and sprints as well! They have been stirring up the Texas regional meets for years and we are lucky to have a weapon of such devastating power in our arsenal.

SCY: 50 free – 25.50; 100 free – 56.90; 100 breast – 1:12.52

Hailey Perales – Spring, TX

We are building a Texas army in Quincy! Hailey brings much needed backstroke depth and will triumph in the sprints as well. She brings an unmatched ferocity to the Hawks and we’re excited to see her turn some heads as a fantastic backstroke specialist.

SCY: 50 free – 26.21; 100 back – 1:04.08

Ariaa Sheth – Mumbai, India

Our official first swimmer from the sub-continent, Ariaa is nominally a distance swimmer, but she’ll rock some sprints as well. She’s no stranger to big meets but we’re just excited for her to see snow. She will be a stealthy opponent on relays and bring a dominating presence to the deck!

LCM: 400 free – 4:40.65; 1500 free – 18:30.75

Quincy University Swimming Class of 2023 Men:

Victor Abram – Sao Paulo, Brazil

Hailing all the way from Brazil, with only four years of experience in competitive swimming, Victor will contribute to the distance group at QU and should secure relay spots. He earned a silver medal in the state championship in Brazil, in the 800 free and was an A-finalist in the 200 free.

SCM: 200 free – 1:52.91; 400 free – 4:05.04; 800 free – 8:27.21

Jeronimo Martinez Barragan – Bogota, Colombia

Jeronimo was the Colombian National age group champion in the 800 and 1500 free as well as an A-finalist in the same events at the senior level. He was also runner up in the 5k open water. Jeronimo loves to swim far and he is going to shine in our new-look distance group for 2023.

LCM: 800 free – 9:03.36; 1500 free – 17:24.95

Elio Veli – Tirana, Albania

Elio is no stranger to the international stage, having represented Albania at the European Junior Swimming Championships. He likes exploring new places and learning new things about different cultures. He’ll join an already excellent backstroke group and comes in leading the depth chart in the 200 backstroke.

SCM: 100 back – 58.38; 200 back – 2:05.04;

Santiago Leiva – Fernando de la Mora, Paraguay

Santi is going to light it up for the Hawks. He is a true 50 stroke specialist and will add a lot of speed to an already quick 200 Medley Relay. He was a finalist B in the 50-meter freestyle at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games and is excited to bring his talents to Quincy and the NCAA.

LCM: 50 free – 23.67; 50 fly – 26.79; 100 free – 54.02

Owen Neisel – Arlington, TX

Owen has stepped up a lot, starting from freshman year of high school when he was called upon at the last second to join his team’s relay at regionals. He carried that through his senior year when he beat his team record in the 200 Medley by five seconds and the 400 free relay by a mere 0.01 second, winning the Regional B Final in the process. He enjoys racing go carts and just bought an old Porsche 944 to work on.

SCY: 200 free – 1:56.63; 500 free – 5:15.74

Bryce LaFollette – Tulsa, OK

Bryce comes in with great sprinting and mid-distance range but he’ll focus on backstroke for the Hawks. He enjoys the camaraderie with his team and broke his school’s 400 free record his sophomore year. More records are the horizon for Bryce at Quincy!

SCY: 100 back – 53.72; 200 back – 1:59.00

Jordan Paulsen Settumba – Kampala, Uganda

Jordan has been on the Uganda national team year after year, representing his country at international meets across the world. He joins our sprint group with the capacity to range up to the 200 free and to dabble in butterfly. He’s also big foodie, trying new restaurants wherever he goes. Get this man a horseshoe from The Abbey!

SCM: 100 free – 54.71; 200 free – 2:06.00; 50 free – 24.87

Zack Kopsea – Racine, WI

Zack has a magnificent range, and will do mid-distance, IM, and breaststroke for the Hawks. He dropped eight seconds to beat his club record in the 1000 free last year. He’ll keep working to nab some college records of his own, adding depth to an all-star group of distance swimmers.

SCY: 1000 – 10:05.11; 400 IM – 4:21.12; 200 breast – 2:13.16

Keaton Weaver – Bettendorf, IA

Simply put, Keaton Weaver is the consummate teammate and brings an unruly energy the Hawks that is going to put us on top. His best event is the 200 fly but the man can sprint, too. He’ll be a relay factor and might even find himself in some distance events. He’s a team-first guy and that team is Hawks!

SCY: 50 free – 22.48; 100 free – 47.81 (relay); 100 fly – 52.97

Matteo Paez Melo – Puerto Madryn, Argentina

We have a proud Argentinian tradition at Quincy and we’re excited to add Matteo to that mix! He will be a relay factor and add to our butterfly group, giving the vet’s shoulders some much needed rest. He can also do backstroke and IM and will be a huge swiss army knife for the Hawks!

SCM: 100 fly – 56.73; 200 fly – 2:11.78; 100 back – 1:00.13

Ian Caballero – North Liberty, IA

Ian was a high school captain and a state finalist in Iowa. He’ll compete in sprint events, particularly on relays and butterfly. Like many QU sprinters he is a grip it and rip it 50 freestyle swimmer and he’s going to add a tremendous amount of depth and competition to our sprint lanes.

SCY: 50 free – 21.64; 100 free – 48.89; 100 fly – 53.97

Andrej Golubovic – Belgrade, Serbia

Our one-two breaststroke punch is fearsome with Andrej leading the charge. Our resident Serbian comes in with great potential and is ready to fight in the GLVC for his place atop the throne. A perennial participant on his national stage, this guy knows one thing and that’s how to kick like a frog.

SCM: 100 breast – 1:04.87; 200 breast – 2:18.99

Andres Santana – San Diego, Venezuela

This guy knows breaststroke and he’s here to lay the knockout punch after Andrej sets him up. A transfer from Iowa Lakes Community College and originally from Venezuela, Andres has had his NJCAA time in the spotlight and now he’s ready for the big show.

SCY: 100 breast – 58.63; 200 breast – 2:09.76

Devin Bakay – Muskegon, MI

Devin has had a storied swimming career, with 22 total swim coaches and trainers giving their input. He made zones in the 50 fly and will be chasing that excellence at Quincy! Nominally a sprinter, Devin will begin the path to distance to reap the many benefits such distinction brings.

SCY: 50 free – 25.93; 100 free – 58.52; 500 free – 5:47.06

Emmit Bakay – Muskegon, MI

Emmit is a hulking dude who towers over all opponents. A transfer from Carthage College, he joins his brother Devin, who is an incoming freshman on the team. Emmit brings academic excellence to the team and is game for whatever we throw him in. He’ll start by taking names in the sprints and breaststroke.

SCY: 50 free – 26.07; 100 breast – 1:10.88

Catch the new Hawks in their first rounds of action at the Intrasquad meet on September 23rd! The Quincy swimming program will begin competition the following weekend in Romeoville, Illinois, when it faces off against Lewis.