Queens (NC) Dominates, Tears Down Meet Records on Day 1 of Fall Frenzy

Queens Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy 2021

November 19-21, 2021

Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, NC

SCY (25 yards)

Day 1 Results

Team Scores

WOMEN

Queens University of Charlotte – 651 Univ North Carolina Asheville – 407.5 Wingate University – 400.5 James Madison University – 328 Gardner-Webb University – 199 Emmanuel College – 120 Lenoir Rhyne University – 117 Milligan University – 113 Mars Hill University – 70 Converse University – 44

MEN

Queens University of Charlotte – 651 Wingate University – 559 Emmanuel College – 353 Gardner-Webb University – 225 Milligan University 177 Lenoir Rhyne University – 169 Mars Hill University – 97

Queens got out to a fast start at their own invite last night, sweeping the 200 free relays to open the meet. Monica Gumina (23.52), Danielle Mellili (22.58), Tova Andersson (22.86), and Cecelia Mayer (22.54) combined for a 1:31.50 to win the women’s relay, touching first by nearly 2 full seconds. In the men’s relay, Matej Dusa (19.22), Skyler Cook-Weeks (19.19), Kimani Gregory (19.87), and Alex Kunert (19.54) teamed up for a 1:17.82. They broke their own meet record of 1:18.81 with the performance.

In fact, Queens won every event on day 1 of the meet, going 1-2 in many cases. Tova Andersson would go on to win the women’s 200 IM in 2:00.91, using a speedy front half of 56.35 to establish an insurmountable lead over the rest of the field.

Danielle Mellili was another swimmer from a winning medley relay who went on to win an individual event. Mellili took the women’s 50 free in 22.65, breaking the meet record of 22.66 in the process. It was also a 1-2 punch by Queens, as Cecelia Mayer took 2nd in 23.21.

Matej Dusa went on from the relay to win the men’s 50 free, clocking a 19.37, 0.15 seconds slower than he led the relay off in. This was another 1-2 finish for Queens, with Skyler Cook-Weeks taking 2nd in 19.67.

Balazs Berecz took the men’s 200 IM in 1:47.10, leading a stunning 1-2-3-4-5 finish by Queens. Jan Delkeskamp was right behind Berecz, taking 2nd in 1:47.12. Alex Kunert was 3rd, swimming a 1:48.15, Andreas Marz was 4th with a 1:49.45, and Yannick Plasil took 5th in 1:50.48.

Sophie Lange led a 1-2 charge by Queens in the women’s 500, swimming a 4:51.78. Monica Gumina, who led off the 200 free relay, came in 2nd in 4:53.50. Gumina led the race through the 300 turn, but Lange passed her shortly thereafter, and expanded her lead over the final 200 yards. Luke Erwee won the men’s 500 free in 4:23.08.

Vladyslava Maznytska (55.25), Danielle Mellili (1:01.93), Cecelia Mayer (53.23), and Monica Gumina (50.22) posted a 3:40.63 to win the women’s 400 medley relay. David Wahlen (49.51), Jan Delkeskamp (53.45), Alex Kunert (46.80), and Matej Dusa (43.06) combined for a 3:12.82. The performance marked a new meet record, breaking the old record of 3:13.47, which was held by Emmanuel.