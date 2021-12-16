Queens Men, Women Lead Mid-Season Division II Swimulator Rankings

With the results all tabulated from the December invitationals, Queens University of Charlotte leads the way in both the men’s and the women’s rankings headed into the holiday break. Using our Swimulator, we have taken the top times so far this season and scored out a national meet. The calculation excludes the 1000 free and the diving events, both of which will influence the outcome at NCAAs.

The Royals lead the women’s rankings by just 19.5 points over Indianapolis, 517.5-498. Drury holds stead at third place with 416.5 points, while Colorado Mesa (260 points) leads the next group that includes West Chester, Carson-Newman, Nova S’eastern, Northern Michigan, Wingate, Wayne State, and Simon Fraser.

Queens earned 180 points from relay performances, posting the top times in the 200/400/800 free relays; they were second in the 400 medley relay and sixth in the 200 medley relay. Monica Gumina and Sophie Lange are the fastest in the nation so far this season in the 200 free and the 500/1650 free, respectively, but otherwise, the Royals come out on top thanks to their depth. Lange is projected to score 54 points, while Gumina (48), Tova Andersson (48), and Danielle Melilli (47) are also among the most prolific scorers.

UIndy projects to 156 relay points and has five swimmers among the top-10 point-earners: Marizel Van Jaarsveld (54), Andrea Gomez Espinosa (48), Katie McCoy (47), Krystal Caylor (46), and Johanna Buys (46). Buys is the top 50 freestyler, while Caylor and Leticia Vaselli also rank among the five fastest. Van Jaarsveld leads in the 200 IM and is second to Gomez Espinosa in the 400 IM.

Drury and West Chester both have 146 relay points at the mid-point of the season. The Panthers are in third place overall thanks to individual performances from Aurora Duncan and Bec Cross (44 points each) and Allison Weber (41 points), all of whom rank in the top 20 overall. Laura Pareja has the nation-leading time in the 100 back, while Weber is second in the 500/1650 free, Duncan is runner-up in the 200 fly, and Cross and Duncan are top-5 in the IM events. West Chester’s Ann Carozza tops the individual leader board with 60 points, with top performances in the 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly.

In the men’s rankings, the Royals lead by nearly 100 points. Queens accounts for 540.5 swimming points so far this season, followed by UIndy (433), Drury (367), Colorado Mesa (274.5), McKendree (226), Findlay (207), Grand Valley (205.5), and Florida Southern (182).

Queens has 180 relay points – 40 each from their top-ranked times in the 200/400/800 free relays, 34 from the second-place time in the 200 medley, and 26 from the sixth-place time in the 400 medley. They also have nation-leading performances thus far from Matej Dusa (50/100 free) and Luke Erwee in the 500 free. Erwee is also third in the mile. Alex Kunert ranks #2 in the 200 free and #3 in the 200 fly. Balazs Berecz is second in the 200 IM, while Jan Delkeskamp is #2 in the 400 IM. Five Royals rank among the top-10 point earners (Dusa-51, Delkeskamp-47, Kunert-44, Berecz-44, Erwee-44) while Skyler Cook-Weeks is 11th (41.5 points).

UIndy projects to 433 points overall, including 162 relay points. The Greyhounds have a ton of depth, as only Likith Selvaraj Prema ranks among the top-20 point-earners overall with 37. He ranks 1st in the 100 breast and second in the 200 breast. Otherwise, Indy has at least one (usually two) top-10 performers in every individual event except the 200 free. Their 200 medley relay is the fastest in the nation by 1.4 seconds.

Carson-Newman’s Ben Sampson is the top point-earner overall (53) with the #1 times in the 100 back and 200 back and the #6 performance in the 200 IM.

Women’s Rankings

Team Points Queens (NC) 517.5 Indy 498 Drury 416.5 Colorado Mesa 260 West Chester 244 Carson-Newman 205.5 Nova S’eastern 199 NMU 162 Wingate 160.5 Wayne State 149 Simon Fraser 133 IUP 71.5 West Florida 65.5 Rollins 58 McKendree 47 Augustana (W) 44 Florida Tech 39 Grand Valley 38 TAMPA 27 Lynn 24 Azusa Pacific 22 Florida Southern 18 CSU East Bay 16 Truman St. 14 MSU Mankato 14 Fairmont 14 Mines 12 UNC- Pembroke 12 UMSL 12 Sioux Falls 12 St. Cloud St.-W 10 Lenoir-Rhyne 9 Oklahoma Christi 8 Lindenwood 7 Biola University 6 Emmanuel 6 Findlay 4 Chowan 3 Saginaw Valley 3 Gannon 2 Clarion 2

Men’s Rankings