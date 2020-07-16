Qualifiers From Last Year’s Queensland SC C’ships Earn Berth At 2020 Edition

As reported within our Australian state-by-state reopening updates from late June, Queensland’s swimmers have been back in pools since July 10th. Since that time, indoor pools are able to operate with capacity limited to a maximum of 1 person per 2 square meters to up to 50 persons at a time. Outdoor pools are able to operate at capacity based on 1.5m between each person.

Additionally, Swimming Queensland is one of the only states to have published a more detailed outline of competitive events for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year:

SQ SC Preparation Meet 29-30 August, 2020

Queensland SC Championships 25-27 September, 2020

LC Prep Meet #1, 10-11 October, 2020

Queensland Open Water Championships, 17 October, 2020

Medal Shots LC Prep Meet #2, 14-15 November, 2020

Queensland Championships, 12-18 December, 2020

Regarding the Queensland SC Championships, the state’s swimming governing body recently announced that due to the fact swimmers have had a shorted qualifying period, those that had previously earned time standards for the 2019 Championships auto-qualify for the 2020 edition of the meet.

“Swimming Queensland understands that for some swimmers there have been limited or minimal chances to compete and qualify for the 2020 McDonald’s Queensland Short Course Championships,” reads Swimming Queensland‘s announcement via social media.

“As such, Swimming Queensland will be allowing swimmers who qualified for an event at the 2019 McDonald’s Queensland Short Course Championships, but have not had the opportunity to qualify yet for that event at this year’s championships, to compete in that event if they wish (even if they have aged up).”

This particular meet has seen some stellar competitors line up behind the blocks, including both from Australia and beyond. At the 2019 edition, World Championships medalist Kaylee McKeown, short course World Record holder Minna Atherton and Commonwealth Games relay champion Jack Cartwright all took part.