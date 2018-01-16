Purdue Cruises Past Michigan State in Big Ten Dual

Purdue vs Michigan State

Friday, January 12th

Boilermaker Aquatic Center, West Lafayette, Indiana

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Purdue – 188

Michigan State – 105

Men

Purdue – 177

Michigan State – 105

Purdue rolled to Big Ten wins over Michigan State on Friday, January 12th at the Boilermaker Aquatic Center. The Boilermaker women only dropped 4 events to their Big Ten opponent, and 2 of thode, the 200 IM and 200 free relay, were because Purdue swam the events exhibition (not for points).

The other 2 MSU wins came from sprint standout Racheal Bukowski, who took the 50 and 100 free. Her times of 23.35 and 50.88 were both pretty much the average of her dual meet times.

Ellie Roche of Michigan State was the official winner of the women’s 200 IM, but Purdue actually had 3 swimmers swim faster than that who swam exhibition. Alex Clarke was the fastest swimmer in the field, with a time of 2:06.68. Michigan State was also the official winner of the women’s 200 free relay (1:35.92), But Purdue’s ‘A’ relay went 1:33.75.

The Boilermaker men dropped only 5 events, but also exhibitioned the 200 IM and 200 free relay. Scott Piper, Lachlan McLeish, and Alex Trompke were each responsible for one of the wins that wasn’t due to Purdue swimming exhibition. Piper won the 200 fly in a time of 1:51.95, which was a dual meet season best. McLeish won the 200 back, in a par-for-the-course time of 1:50.65. Trompke took the 100 fly as the only swimmer under 50 seconds, posting a 49.72, which is his fastest dual meet time of the season.

Scott Piper was also the official winner of the 200 IM with a time of 1:54.80, but Purdue’s Erik Juliusson (swam exhibition) went 4 seconds faster at 1:50.93. Similarly, Michigan State won the men’s 200 free relay with a time of 1:23.37, but Purdue’s ‘A’ relay, which swam exhibition went 1:21.69.

Nikola Bjelajac, who just joined the Purdue men’s team this semester, is proving himslef to be very useful for the Boilermaker sprints. He won the 50 free with a 20.49, and split a 20.15 anchoring the ‘B’ medley relay, which was the fastest split out of Purdue.

Kaersten Meitz showed why she’s one of the Big Ten’s premiere distance swimmers, posting a dual meet season best of 4:43.92 in the 500, and her 2nd fastest 1000 of the season, at 9:41.44.

Event Winners

Women

Men

Press Release – Purdue:

TEAM SCORES

• No. 23 Purdue 188, Michigan State 105

EVENTS WON

• 14 of 16

TOP PERFORMERS

• Kaersten Meitz, Taite Kitchel and Morgan Meixner all won two events

PURDUE SEASON BESTS

• Meixner, 1-Meter Diving; Emily Meaney, Platform Diving

B CUTS

• Jinq En Phee, Cady Farlow, Kaersten Meitz

1-2-3 FINISHES

• 1-Meter Diving; 200, 500 and 1,000 Free; 100 and 200 Back; 100 and 200 Fly; 200 IM

WON AN INDIVIDUAL EVENT AND PART OF A RELAY WINNER

• Jackie Smailis, Kitchel, Meitz and Phee

CONTRIBUTED TO BOTH RELAY WINNERS

• Danielle Auckley, Smailis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue women’s swimming & diving posted 1-2-3-4 finishes in six events at Friday’s Senior Day meet, cruising past Michigan State in the final co-ed dual of the season at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center.

The Purdue men improved to 4-2 in duals this season while the No. 23 Purdue women are now 4-1.

The Boilermakers posted eight 1-2-3-4 finishes, including both men’s breaststroke events and both women’s backstroke events. The Purdue women won 14 of 16 events, all but the freestyle sprints. The Purdue men swept the five freestyle events and were victorious in 13 events.

Kaersten Meitz swept the distance freestyle events and continues to lead the Boilermakers with 13 individual event victories. Taite Kitchel and Morgan Meixner were also victorious twice Friday, sweeping the butterfly and springboard diving events. Meixner posted a career-best scored of 312.60 on 1-meter, improving on her 10th-best mark in program history.

