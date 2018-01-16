UCLA Wins 12 of 14 Events Against Oregon State

UCLA vs Oregon State

Friday, January 12th

Osborn Aquatic Center, Corvallis, Oregon

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

UCLA – 150

Oregon State – 88

UCLA only dropped 2 events to Oregon State, and that was because they swam the last 2 events exhibition (not for points). They took the 400 medley relay in a time of 3:45.66, just 3.3 seconds off their season best of 3:42.36 from the SMU Classic in October. Emma Schanz led off that relay in a quick time of 54.82, much faster than her time in the 100 back later on (55.61), and 1.1 seconds off her season best of 53.72.

Kenisha Liu put up a pretty good time on her first 200 fly of the season (2:01.97). Her best time in the event is 1:59.40 from 2014.

Although Oregon State officially won (3:39.30), UCLA’s exhibitioned ‘A’ 400 free relay went a 3:29.11 to finish 1st. They swam their season-best time of 3:21.07 in November. Similarly, although Arianna Letrari officially won the 200 IM (2:10.11), Emma Schanz blew away the field with her 2:02.52, fueled by a 29.80 backstroke split.

Event Winners

Press Release – UCLA:

CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA delivered a dominant win on the road at Oregon State, where the Bruins recorded a 150-88 win at the Osborn Aquatic Center.

The Bruins got things started by taking the top three spots in the 400 Medley Relay. The “A” team of Emma Schanz , Kenisha Liu , Amy Okada and Sarah Kaunitz took top spot with a time of 3:45.66. The “C” team, which featured three freshmen in Lucy Agnew , Maggie Hummel and Allison Goldblatt alongside senior Natalie Amberg , finished second (3:53.35).

The 1000 Free was taken by Margaux Verger Gourson in a time of 10:14.99, over 31 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Another senior, Carly Reid (1:52.64), snuck in ahead of Lisa Kaunitz (1:52.83) for first in the 200 Free. Agnew (1:55.82) finished third. Lathrop (55.61) was able to hold off the Beavers’ Felicia Anderson (56.97) in the 100 Back, while Sabrina Kwok was also able to stay under the one-minute mark.

Schanz (1:05.20), Hummel (1:05.77) and Emily Honng (1:05.87) went 1-2-3 in the 100 Breast, while Liu (2:01.97) and Marie-Pierre Delisle (2:03.23) took the top two spots in the 200 Fly.

Bruins also took the top three spots in the 50 Free, led by Okada’s 23.49. Sarah Kaunitz (24.20) and Maddy Burnham (24.90) also turned in solid efforts to take second and third. Schanz, meanwhile, picked up her second win of the day with a time of 52.32 in the 100 Free. Agnew followed that with her second win of the day, clocking in at 2:03.30 in the 200 Back. Liu continued the run of two-time winners when she took the 200 Breast in a time of 2:17.23.

The second distance event of the day resulted in another Bruin victory. This time, it was Lisa Kaunitz touching the wall first, coming in at 4:58.28. Okada made it four Bruins with a multiple individual wins, coming in at 55.89 in the 100 Fly.

Oregon State picked up its first two wins of the meet down the stretch, as Arianna Letrari (2:10.11) and the Beavers’ “A” team (3:39.30) registered top-point performances in the 200 IM and 400 Freestyle Relay, respectively, when multiple Bruins took exhibition swims.

Press Release – Oregon State:

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State University swimming program tackled UCLA on Friday at the Osborn Aquatic Center to continue the Pac-12 portion of the schedule.

The Bruins took the dual at 150-88 over the Beavers.

“I thought we had a lot of good energy going into this meet, especially after coming off a great winter training,” said head coach Jennifer Buffin . “I thought we did a great job supporting each other and creating a positive environment for us to compete in, and it was great to see several in-season best times.

“Staying positive and enjoying the experience is important at this point in the year before going into the Pac-12 Championships. We’re in a great place and we’ll train hard. We’re looking forward to going up against Washington State and Idaho before getting set up for our final meet against Utah.”

Freshman Isabelle Bishop (Davis, Calif.) set three season-best times at the dual to kick off the momentum. She touched the wall in 1:01.38 in the 100 back for a fifth-place finish, added a time of 2:14.04 in the 200 back for a third-place finish in scoring, and clocked a 26.36 in the 50 free for a sixth-place finish.

Freshman Fernanda Rodriguez (Portland, Ore.) posted a season-best time of 2:24.09 in the 200 breast to finish second in scoring, and was four-hundredths of a second off her season best in the 100 back after touching in at 1:06.44 to finish fourth.

Sophomore Felicia Anderson (Portland, Ore.) led Oregon State in the 100 back at 56.97 to placed second in the event and added a time of 2:04.68 in the 200 back for another second-place finish.

Freshman Callan Jackman (Dublin, Calif.) finished in fifth place in the 50 free with a time of 25.87, while junior transfer Arianna Letrari (Bolzano, Italy) added a third-place finish in the 200 fly at 2:04.69.

The Beavers will have next week off before they head out on the road on January 26-27 for back-to-back duals with Washington State and Idaho.

For more information on the Oregon State swimming team, visit OSUBeavers.com or follow the club @BeaverSwim on Twitter