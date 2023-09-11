Pristina, Kosovo Awarded 2030 Mediterranean Games

The 2030 Mediterranean Games have been awarded to Kosovo’s capital of Pristina, as decided by the general assembly of the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games on September 9th.

Pristina was the sole bidding city for the edition known as the XII Mediterranean Games despite the candidature process being opened in December 2022 and lasting through April of his year.

The Mediterranean Games are a massive multi-sport event that was first held in Egypt in 1951. Since then, the Games have been held about every 4 years since. Through 1991, the event was held in a pre-Olympic year, but beginning in 1993 it has been held mostly in post-Summer Olympic years. The event includes nations from Europe, Asia, and Africa that have coastlines on the Mediterranean Sea, or are very close.

At present, 26 countries participate in the Games:

Africa : Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia

: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia Asia : Lebanon and Syria

: Lebanon and Syria Europe: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, and Turkey

The latest edition of the Mediterranean Games took place last year in Bir El Djir, Oran. The nation of Italy topped the overall swimming medal table, with the likes of Filippo Megli, Fabio Scozzoli, Matteo Rivolta and Lisa Angiolini among the gold medalists.

The next edition is slated for 2026 in Taranto, Italy.