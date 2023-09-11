Who Are The Oldest Olympic Swimmers in History?

NBC’s Olympic guru Nick Zaccardi fired off a run of Tweets this week about the potential ‘oldest Olympians’ in topical sports.

For example, in basketball, which just finished its World Cup (Germany went undefeated to win gold), Zaccardi pointed out that if Lebron James (who will be 39) and Kevin Durant (who will be 35) were to play for Team USA at next year’s Olympics, they’d be the oldest U.S. Olympic men’s basketball players in history, breaking Larry Bird’s record.

LeBron James (will be 39) and Kevin Durant (will be 35) would become the oldest U.S. Olympic men's basketball players in history if they play at the 2024 Paris Games, breaking Larry Bird's record. (Olympedia) pic.twitter.com/mxDMk7GsEx — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) September 11, 2023

Also this weekend, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic won the US Open men’s singles title to break the all-time record for Grand Slam tennis titles in the Open Era. His 24th title is the most all-time by a man and ties American Serena Williams for the most ever by either gender.

Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic said afterward that he plans to play in the Olympics in 2028, which at 41 would make him the oldest Olympic singles player ever. The current record is 37 years, 252 days.

"[Djokovic] is planning to play Olympic Games in Los Angeles," says Goran Ivanisevic. If Novak Djokovic does that in 2028, at age 41, he would be the oldest Olympic singles player in 104 years. Modern age record is currently 37 years, 252 days (Olympedia). https://t.co/ZayUbjfMKt pic.twitter.com/3aVitCEyu7 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) September 11, 2023

So I took a dive into Olympedia, a fountain of information about the Olympics and its athletes, to see who the oldest Olympic swimmers in history were.

The well-known ‘oldest’ in Olympic swimming is American Dara Torres, who in 2008 became the oldest Olympic medalist in swimming history three times (via silver medals in the 400 free relay, 400 medley relay, and 50 free).

The last of those medals were won at 41 years, 124 days, which also makes her the 3rd-oldest Olympic competitor.

But that doesn’t make her even close to the oldest. As with many of the quirks of Olympic superlatives, the early days of the Games had some participants and results that would be considered non-traditional at today’s standards, as the event was not immediately of the rigorous structure it is today.

At the 1900 Games in Paris, the 2nd edition of the Games, ET Jones competed in the 4000 metres freestyle at 50 years, 104 days old. His age was not known to modern Olympic history for a long time, but historian Hilary Evans found it in an obituary from the Yorkshire Evening Post in March 1904.

The obituary mentioned Jones as “one of the old school of professional swimmers,” though didn’t mention his cause of death. Demonstrating the different approach to the Olympics at the time: while the obituary mentioned a number of swimming accomplishments, his Olympic participation was not among them.

Luckily we keep good records at https://t.co/xWBnsFuF5Q pic.twitter.com/JjHwGUCGQC — Hilary Evans (@OlympicStatman) September 11, 2023

Next behind Jones was Dutchman Bartholomeus Roodenburch, who competed at the 1908 Olympic Games at 42 years, 18 days of age.

Then came Torres, the oldest woman, and Brit William Henry, who competed at 41 years of age in 1900 in the same race as Jones.

Both swimmers ended their participation with results of DNF (Jones in the semis, Roodenburch in the finals), and gold was won by 28-year-old John Jarvis.

Among more modern competitors, the oldest behind Torres at the subsequent three Olympic Games were Sweden’s Lars Frolander in 2012 (38 years, 69 days), Sweden’s Therese Alshammar in 2016 (38 years, 353 days), and Canada’s Brent Hayden in 2021 (37 years, 284 days).

While entries are far-from-over for the Paris Olympics, the likely oldest competitor at the moment is Marc Dansou of Benin. He competed at the Tokyo Olympics at 37 years, 271 days of age, and has not yet announced his retirement – swimming for his country at this year’s World Championships. Benin also entered a 37-year-old, Jules Bessan, at the 2016 Olympics.

Below is a list of the top 50 oldest Olympic swimmers in history (limited to one entry per athlete).