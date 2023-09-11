Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Who Are The Oldest Olympic Swimmers in History?

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 5

September 11th, 2023 News

NBC’s Olympic guru Nick Zaccardi fired off a run of Tweets this week about the potential ‘oldest Olympians’ in topical sports.

For example, in basketball, which just finished its World Cup (Germany went undefeated to win gold), Zaccardi pointed out that if Lebron James (who will be 39) and Kevin Durant (who will be 35) were to play for Team USA at next year’s Olympics, they’d be the oldest U.S. Olympic men’s basketball players in history, breaking Larry Bird’s record.

Also this weekend, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic won the US Open men’s singles title to break the all-time record for Grand Slam tennis titles in the Open Era. His 24th title is the most all-time by a man and ties American Serena Williams for the most ever by either gender.

Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic said afterward that he plans to play in the Olympics in 2028, which at 41 would make him the oldest Olympic singles player ever. The current record is 37 years, 252 days.

So I took a dive into Olympedia, a fountain of information about the Olympics and its athletes, to see who the oldest Olympic swimmers in history were.

The well-known ‘oldest’ in Olympic swimming is American Dara Torres, who in 2008 became the oldest Olympic medalist in swimming history three times (via silver medals in the 400 free relay, 400 medley relay, and 50 free).

The last of those medals were won at 41 years, 124 days, which also makes her the 3rd-oldest Olympic competitor.

But that doesn’t make her even close to the oldest. As with many of the quirks of Olympic superlatives, the early days of the Games had some participants and results that would be considered non-traditional at today’s standards, as the event was not immediately of the rigorous structure it is today.

At the 1900 Games in Paris, the 2nd edition of the Games, ET Jones competed in the 4000 metres freestyle at 50 years, 104 days old. His age was not known to modern Olympic history for a long time, but historian Hilary Evans found it in an obituary from the Yorkshire Evening Post in March 1904.

The obituary mentioned Jones as “one of the old school of professional swimmers,” though didn’t mention his cause of death. Demonstrating the different approach to the Olympics at the time: while the obituary mentioned a number of swimming accomplishments, his Olympic participation was not among them.

Next behind Jones was Dutchman Bartholomeus Roodenburch, who competed at the 1908 Olympic Games at 42 years, 18 days of age.

Then came Torres, the oldest woman, and Brit William Henry, who competed at 41 years of age in 1900 in the same race as Jones.

Both swimmers ended their participation with results of DNF (Jones in the semis, Roodenburch in the finals), and gold was won by 28-year-old John Jarvis.

Among more modern competitors, the oldest behind Torres at the subsequent three Olympic Games were Sweden’s Lars Frolander in 2012 (38 years, 69 days), Sweden’s Therese Alshammar in 2016 (38 years, 353 days), and Canada’s Brent Hayden in 2021 (37 years, 284 days).

While entries are far-from-over for the Paris Olympics, the likely oldest competitor at the moment is Marc Dansou of Benin. He competed at the Tokyo Olympics at 37 years, 271 days of age, and has not yet announced his retirement – swimming for his country at this year’s World Championships. Benin also entered a 37-year-old, Jules Bessan, at the 2016 Olympics.

Below is a list of the top 50 oldest Olympic swimmers in history (limited to one entry per athlete).

Rank Athlete Born Country Dates Placement Age
1 E. T. Jones 7 May 1850 GBR 15 – 19 August 1900 AC h3 r1/2 50 years 104 days
2 Bartholomeus Roodenburch 29 June 1866 NED 16 – 17 July 1908 2 h3 r1/3 42 years 18 days
3 William Henry 28 June 1859 GBR 15 – 19 August 1900 AC r2/2 41 years 52 days
4 Władysław Kuncewicz 23 October 1888 POL 10 – 11 August 1928 5 h7 r1/3 39 years 293 days
5 Serkan Atasay 11 March 1970 TUR 13 – 15 August 2008 42 38 years 157 days
6 Mark Foster 12 May 1970 GBR 14 – 16 August 2008 23 38 years 96 days
7 Lars Frölander 26 May 1974 SWE 2 – 3 August 2012 20 38 years 69 days
8 William Robinson 23 June 1870 GBR 15 – 18 July 1908 2 38 years 25 days
9 Brent Hayden 21 October 1983 CAN 30 July – 1 August 2021 9 37 years 284 days
10 Marc Dansou 3 November 1983 BEN 30 July – 1 August 2021 53 37 years 271 days
11 Jules Bessan 14 April 1979 BEN 11 – 12 August 2016 77 37 years 120 days
12 Mamadou Ouedraogo 30 May 1967 BUR 19 – 20 August 2004 81 37 years 82 days
13 Zeno von Singalewicz 14 August 1875 AUT 8 – 12 July 1912 AC h1 r2/3 36 years 333 days
14 Gilles Coudray 11 November 1955 CGO 30 July 1992 69 36 years 262 days
15 Jason Lezak 12 November 1975 USA 29 July 2012 2 36 years 260 days
16 Leonid Meshkov 14 January 1916 URS 28 – 29 July 1952 10 36 years 197 days
17 Edgar Adams 7 April 1868 USA 7 September 1904 4 36 years 153 days
18 John Jarvis 24 February 1872 GBR 21 – 25 July 1908 AC h2 r2/3 36 years 152 days
19 Felipe Lima 5 April 1985 BRA 30 July – 1 August 2021 AC 36 years 118 days
20 István Szívós, Sr. 20 August 1920 HUN 30 November – 6 December 1956 16 36 years 108 days
21 Johannes Bloemen 26 May 1864 NED 11 – 12 August 1900 4 36 years 78 days
22 Derya Büyükuncu 2 July 1976 TUR 1 – 2 August 2012 33 36 years 31 days
23 Paweł Korzeniowski 9 July 1985 POL 29 – 31 July 2021 22 36 years 22 days
24 Paul Vasseur 10 October 1884 FRA 25 – 29 August 1920 4 h1 r1/2 35 years 324 days
25 László Cseh, Jr. 3 December 1985 HUN 28 – 30 July 2021 7 35 years 239 days
26 Henry Taylor 17 March 1885 GBR 25 – 29 August 1920 3 35 years 165 days
27 Pavlo Khnykin 5 April 1969 UKR 15 August 2004 10 35 years 132 days
28 Fréd Bousquet 8 April 1981 FRA 11 – 12 August 2016 26 35 years 126 days
29 Oscar Grégoire 26 March 1877 BEL 9 – 13 July 1912 AC h3 r1/3 35 years 109 days
30 Anthony Ervin 26 May 1981 USA 11 – 12 August 2016 1 35 years 78 days
31 Vitaly Vasilyev 5 June 1973 KGZ 14 – 16 August 2008 56 35 years 72 days
32 George Webster 31 July 1885 GBR 22 – 23 August 1920 4 h2 r1/2 35 years 23 days
33 Jack Hatfield 15 August 1893 GBR 7 – 9 August 1928 2 h6 r1/3 34 years 360 days
34 David Bratton October 1869 USA 7 September 1904 4 34 years 312 days
35 Ben Hockin 27 September 1986 PAR 29 – 31 July 2021 51 34 years 307 days
36 Rogério Romero 22 November 1969 BRA 18 – 19 August 2004 15 34 years 271 days
37 Charly Ndjoume 11 November 1986 CMR 30 July – 1 August 2021 64 34 years 263 days
38 Jure Bučar 4 January 1966 SLO 16 September 2000 35 34 years 256 days
39 Ryan Pini 10 December 1981 PNG 11 – 12 August 2016 30 34 years 246 days
40 Arvo Aaltonen 2 December 1889 FIN 15 – 17 July 1924 4 h2 r1/3 34 years 228 days
41 Mumtaz Ahmed 7 January 1970 PAK 17 – 18 August 2004 68 34 years 224 days
42 Stany Kempompo Ngangola 8 January 1974 COD 14 – 16 August 2008 97 34 years 221 days
43 Goldup Davies 8 January 1914 GBR 5 – 7 August 1948 6 h2 r1/3 34 years 212 days
44 Filippo Magnini 2 February 1982 ITA 9 – 10 August 2016 37 34 years 190 days
45 Hjalmar Johansson 20 January 1874 SWE 15 – 18 July 1908 2 h3 r1/3 34 years 180 days
46 Guilherme Guido 12 February 1987 BRA 30 July – 1 August 2021 AC 34 years 170 days
47 Charles Pyrah 20 March 1870 USA 5 September 1904 5 34 years 169 days
48 Adama Ouédraogo 3 April 1987 BUR 30 July – 1 August 2021 54 34 years 120 days
49 Norman Wainwright 4 July 1914 GBR 2 – 3 August 1948 5 h2 r1/2 34 years 30 days
50 Peter Mankoč 4 July 1978 SLO 2 – 3 August 2012 19 34 years 30 days

TikTok
35 minutes ago

Where is ous melouli ?

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  TikTok
5 minutes ago

Ous was only 32 at his last Olympics in 2016. If he had competed in 2021, he would’ve made the list, but he withdrew: https://swimswam.com/ous-mellouli-on-surprise-retirement-i-feel-betrayed/

TheIckabog
38 minutes ago

Mostly men, hrmmm.

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  TheIckabog
18 minutes ago

I think there are two reasons for that which probably have nothing to do with inherent longevity:

1) A lot of entries from early Olympics, where women didn’t compete (and, later, competed on a smaller schedule).
2) A lot of entries from less-accomplished federations, which tend to benefit men, and perhaps well-connected men, given the lack of real qualification standards.

A corollary to #2 would be that men would be way more likely in these situations, where there’s nothing really to accomplish other than just ‘competing,’ than women to keep going, because of childbirth, parenting, etc.

I think if someone were to produce a list that was limited to just medal winning countries and just the modern era, it… Read more »

Viking Steve
1 hour ago

Lezak at almost 37… Respect for the oldest modern US male participant.

Phelps will obliterate that record at LA in 2028…. ‘Don’t call it a come back…he’s been here for years!’

