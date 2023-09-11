Who Are The Oldest Olympic Swimmers in History?

NBC’s Olympic guru Nick Zaccardi fired off a run of Tweets this week about the potential ‘oldest Olympians’ in topical sports.
For example, in basketball, which just finished its World Cup (Germany went undefeated to win gold), Zaccardi pointed out that if Lebron James (who will be 39) and Kevin Durant (who will be 35) were to play for Team USA at next year’s Olympics, they’d be the oldest U.S. Olympic men’s basketball players in history, breaking Larry Bird’s record.
LeBron James (will be 39) and Kevin Durant (will be 35) would become the oldest U.S. Olympic men's basketball players in history if they play at the 2024 Paris Games, breaking Larry Bird's record. (Olympedia) pic.twitter.com/mxDMk7GsEx
Also this weekend, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic won the US Open men’s singles title to break the all-time record for Grand Slam tennis titles in the Open Era. His 24th title is the most all-time by a man and ties American Serena Williams for the most ever by either gender.
Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic said afterward that he plans to play in the Olympics in 2028, which at 41 would make him the oldest Olympic singles player ever. The current record is 37 years, 252 days.
"[Djokovic] is planning to play Olympic Games in Los Angeles," says Goran Ivanisevic. If Novak Djokovic does that in 2028, at age 41, he would be the oldest Olympic singles player in 104 years. Modern age record is currently 37 years, 252 days (Olympedia). https://t.co/ZayUbjfMKt pic.twitter.com/3aVitCEyu7
So I took a dive into Olympedia, a fountain of information about the Olympics and its athletes, to see who the oldest Olympic swimmers in history were.
The well-known ‘oldest’ in Olympic swimming is American Dara Torres, who in 2008 became the oldest Olympic medalist in swimming history three times (via silver medals in the 400 free relay, 400 medley relay, and 50 free).
The last of those medals were won at 41 years, 124 days, which also makes her the 3rd-oldest Olympic competitor.
But that doesn’t make her even close to the oldest. As with many of the quirks of Olympic superlatives, the early days of the Games had some participants and results that would be considered non-traditional at today’s standards, as the event was not immediately of the rigorous structure it is today.
At the 1900 Games in Paris, the 2nd edition of the Games, ET Jones competed in the 4000 metres freestyle at 50 years, 104 days old. His age was not known to modern Olympic history for a long time, but historian Hilary Evans found it in an obituary from the Yorkshire Evening Post in March 1904.
The obituary mentioned Jones as “one of the old school of professional swimmers,” though didn’t mention his cause of death. Demonstrating the different approach to the Olympics at the time: while the obituary mentioned a number of swimming accomplishments, his Olympic participation was not among them.
Luckily we keep good records at https://t.co/xWBnsFuF5Q pic.twitter.com/JjHwGUCGQC
Next behind Jones was Dutchman Bartholomeus Roodenburch, who competed at the 1908 Olympic Games at 42 years, 18 days of age.
Then came Torres, the oldest woman, and Brit William Henry, who competed at 41 years of age in 1900 in the same race as Jones.
Both swimmers ended their participation with results of DNF (Jones in the semis, Roodenburch in the finals), and gold was won by 28-year-old John Jarvis.
Among more modern competitors, the oldest behind Torres at the subsequent three Olympic Games were Sweden’s Lars Frolander in 2012 (38 years, 69 days), Sweden’s Therese Alshammar in 2016 (38 years, 353 days), and Canada’s Brent Hayden in 2021 (37 years, 284 days).
While entries are far-from-over for the Paris Olympics, the likely oldest competitor at the moment is Marc Dansou of Benin. He competed at the Tokyo Olympics at 37 years, 271 days of age, and has not yet announced his retirement – swimming for his country at this year’s World Championships. Benin also entered a 37-year-old, Jules Bessan, at the 2016 Olympics.
Below is a list of the top 50 oldest Olympic swimmers in history (limited to one entry per athlete).
|Rank
|Athlete
|Born
|Country
|Dates
|Placement
|Age
|1
|E. T. Jones
|7 May 1850
|GBR
|15 – 19 August 1900
|AC h3 r1/2
|50 years 104 days
|2
|Bartholomeus Roodenburch
|29 June 1866
|NED
|16 – 17 July 1908
|2 h3 r1/3
|42 years 18 days
|3
|William Henry
|28 June 1859
|GBR
|15 – 19 August 1900
|AC r2/2
|41 years 52 days
|4
|Władysław Kuncewicz
|23 October 1888
|POL
|10 – 11 August 1928
|5 h7 r1/3
|39 years 293 days
|5
|Serkan Atasay
|11 March 1970
|TUR
|13 – 15 August 2008
|42
|38 years 157 days
|6
|Mark Foster
|12 May 1970
|GBR
|14 – 16 August 2008
|23
|38 years 96 days
|7
|Lars Frölander
|26 May 1974
|SWE
|2 – 3 August 2012
|20
|38 years 69 days
|8
|William Robinson
|23 June 1870
|GBR
|15 – 18 July 1908
|2
|38 years 25 days
|9
|Brent Hayden
|21 October 1983
|CAN
|30 July – 1 August 2021
|9
|37 years 284 days
|10
|Marc Dansou
|3 November 1983
|BEN
|30 July – 1 August 2021
|53
|37 years 271 days
|11
|Jules Bessan
|14 April 1979
|BEN
|11 – 12 August 2016
|77
|37 years 120 days
|12
|Mamadou Ouedraogo
|30 May 1967
|BUR
|19 – 20 August 2004
|81
|37 years 82 days
|13
|Zeno von Singalewicz
|14 August 1875
|AUT
|8 – 12 July 1912
|AC h1 r2/3
|36 years 333 days
|14
|Gilles Coudray
|11 November 1955
|CGO
|30 July 1992
|69
|36 years 262 days
|15
|Jason Lezak
|12 November 1975
|USA
|29 July 2012
|2
|36 years 260 days
|16
|Leonid Meshkov
|14 January 1916
|URS
|28 – 29 July 1952
|10
|36 years 197 days
|17
|Edgar Adams
|7 April 1868
|USA
|7 September 1904
|4
|36 years 153 days
|18
|John Jarvis
|24 February 1872
|GBR
|21 – 25 July 1908
|AC h2 r2/3
|36 years 152 days
|19
|Felipe Lima
|5 April 1985
|BRA
|30 July – 1 August 2021
|AC
|36 years 118 days
|20
|István Szívós, Sr.
|20 August 1920
|HUN
|30 November – 6 December 1956
|16
|36 years 108 days
|21
|Johannes Bloemen
|26 May 1864
|NED
|11 – 12 August 1900
|4
|36 years 78 days
|22
|Derya Büyükuncu
|2 July 1976
|TUR
|1 – 2 August 2012
|33
|36 years 31 days
|23
|Paweł Korzeniowski
|9 July 1985
|POL
|29 – 31 July 2021
|22
|36 years 22 days
|24
|Paul Vasseur
|10 October 1884
|FRA
|25 – 29 August 1920
|4 h1 r1/2
|35 years 324 days
|25
|László Cseh, Jr.
|3 December 1985
|HUN
|28 – 30 July 2021
|7
|35 years 239 days
|26
|Henry Taylor
|17 March 1885
|GBR
|25 – 29 August 1920
|3
|35 years 165 days
|27
|Pavlo Khnykin
|5 April 1969
|UKR
|15 August 2004
|10
|35 years 132 days
|28
|Fréd Bousquet
|8 April 1981
|FRA
|11 – 12 August 2016
|26
|35 years 126 days
|29
|Oscar Grégoire
|26 March 1877
|BEL
|9 – 13 July 1912
|AC h3 r1/3
|35 years 109 days
|30
|Anthony Ervin
|26 May 1981
|USA
|11 – 12 August 2016
|1
|35 years 78 days
|31
|Vitaly Vasilyev
|5 June 1973
|KGZ
|14 – 16 August 2008
|56
|35 years 72 days
|32
|George Webster
|31 July 1885
|GBR
|22 – 23 August 1920
|4 h2 r1/2
|35 years 23 days
|33
|Jack Hatfield
|15 August 1893
|GBR
|7 – 9 August 1928
|2 h6 r1/3
|34 years 360 days
|34
|David Bratton
|October 1869
|USA
|7 September 1904
|4
|34 years 312 days
|35
|Ben Hockin
|27 September 1986
|PAR
|29 – 31 July 2021
|51
|34 years 307 days
|36
|Rogério Romero
|22 November 1969
|BRA
|18 – 19 August 2004
|15
|34 years 271 days
|37
|Charly Ndjoume
|11 November 1986
|CMR
|30 July – 1 August 2021
|64
|34 years 263 days
|38
|Jure Bučar
|4 January 1966
|SLO
|16 September 2000
|35
|34 years 256 days
|39
|Ryan Pini
|10 December 1981
|PNG
|11 – 12 August 2016
|30
|34 years 246 days
|40
|Arvo Aaltonen
|2 December 1889
|FIN
|15 – 17 July 1924
|4 h2 r1/3
|34 years 228 days
|41
|Mumtaz Ahmed
|7 January 1970
|PAK
|17 – 18 August 2004
|68
|34 years 224 days
|42
|Stany Kempompo Ngangola
|8 January 1974
|COD
|14 – 16 August 2008
|97
|34 years 221 days
|43
|Goldup Davies
|8 January 1914
|GBR
|5 – 7 August 1948
|6 h2 r1/3
|34 years 212 days
|44
|Filippo Magnini
|2 February 1982
|ITA
|9 – 10 August 2016
|37
|34 years 190 days
|45
|Hjalmar Johansson
|20 January 1874
|SWE
|15 – 18 July 1908
|2 h3 r1/3
|34 years 180 days
|46
|Guilherme Guido
|12 February 1987
|BRA
|30 July – 1 August 2021
|AC
|34 years 170 days
|47
|Charles Pyrah
|20 March 1870
|USA
|5 September 1904
|5
|34 years 169 days
|48
|Adama Ouédraogo
|3 April 1987
|BUR
|30 July – 1 August 2021
|54
|34 years 120 days
|49
|Norman Wainwright
|4 July 1914
|GBR
|2 – 3 August 1948
|5 h2 r1/2
|34 years 30 days
|50
|Peter Mankoč
|4 July 1978
|SLO
|2 – 3 August 2012
|19
|34 years 30 days
Where is ous melouli ?
Ous was only 32 at his last Olympics in 2016. If he had competed in 2021, he would’ve made the list, but he withdrew: https://swimswam.com/ous-mellouli-on-surprise-retirement-i-feel-betrayed/
Mostly men, hrmmm.
I think there are two reasons for that which probably have nothing to do with inherent longevity:
1) A lot of entries from early Olympics, where women didn’t compete (and, later, competed on a smaller schedule).
2) A lot of entries from less-accomplished federations, which tend to benefit men, and perhaps well-connected men, given the lack of real qualification standards.
A corollary to #2 would be that men would be way more likely in these situations, where there’s nothing really to accomplish other than just ‘competing,’ than women to keep going, because of childbirth, parenting, etc.
I think if someone were to produce a list that was limited to just medal winning countries and just the modern era, it… Read more »
Lezak at almost 37… Respect for the oldest modern US male participant.
Phelps will obliterate that record at LA in 2028…. ‘Don’t call it a come back…he’s been here for years!’