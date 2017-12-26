How To Prepare Your Baby For Their First Mommy And Me Class

I have been a competitive swimmer since I was about 4 years old. Basically, swimming is in my blood and the life-skill of swimming is something that I deeply value. I am first time parent to an adorable baby boy who is almost 6 months old. Now that he is almost 6 months, I am ready to sign him up for a Parent-N-Me class. My excitement for him to get into the pool is off the charts! I mean…I cannot wait to see that little guy in the water! However, I have to admit that I am a little nervous. What if he doesn’t like it? What if he cries the whole class? What if the class time I picked is going to be when he is too sleepy and has a royal meltdown?

