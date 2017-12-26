American swimmer Katie Ledecky has been named the 2017 AP Female Athlete of the Year. The honor comes in a whirlwind year where Ledecky finished her freshman season at Stanford with 5 titles in March, and then went on to win 5 gold medals and 1 silver at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
In the process, while Ledecky didn’t break any World Records, she did set American Records in 3 individual events and as a part of 3 relays.
Ledecky is the first collegiate athlete to win the award since 1995 when UConn basketball player Rebecca Lobo won it, and the first swimmer to win since Amy Van Dyken in 1996.
The award is voted on by AP Sports Editors across the United States. While athletes of all nationalities are eligible, Americans have won the vast majority of the awards. The men’s honor has been won by swimmers 4 times, which includes most recently Michael Phelps in 2008 and 2012.
The Male Athlete of the Year has not yet been announced for 2017.
Final AP Female Athlete of the Year Voting, 2017:
- Katie Ledecky – 351 points
- Serena Williams – 343 points
- Allyson Felix – 248 points
All-Time Swimmers Who Won the AP Female Athlete of the Year Award
- 1931 – Helene Madison
- 1937 – Katherine Rawls
- 1942 – Gloria Callen
- 1944 – Ann Curtis
- 1962 – Dawn Fraser (Australia)
- 1969 – Debbie Meyer
- 1996 – Amy van Dyken
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "Katie Ledecky Named 2017 AP Female Athlete of the Year"
I mean don’t get me wrong, I love me some Katie Ledecky. But if we were gonna rank her best years, 2017 is what, like, 3rd?
In the course of writing this comment, I may have reminded myself how contingent these awards are on the rest of the candidates.
Ledecky didn’t win it last year, she was beaten by Biles.
So this is just like a dessert they forgot to serve you in time, but still serving it to you before you left the restaurant.
It’s good to have a make up anyway, consider how many awards she lost to Biles last year. – Plenty! I am telling you!
Even if this was, like what, her worst year in five years?
Well it’s not like she lost out to some nobody last year. Biles was incredible as well. This year isn’t really a make up award. There simply wasn’t anyone that should have won over her this year. Serena getting as close as she did is ridiculous.
Wait until Serena wins another Grand Slam. 😉
But I do feel like this is kinda like The Oscars, as those actors or actress won’t win it by their best acting, but will be rewarded afterward.
Like Cate Blanchett didn’t win it for Elizabeth but for The Aviator in supporting actress?
Anyway, it isn’t about if it was your best year or worst year, it’s about timing.
I think you can related with Nick as the result of last year:
Would be interested to hear the arguments of the four voters who chose Serena Williams over Biles, Ledecky, etc.
https://twitter.com/nzaccardi/status/813459542662991872
You have to give credit to Serena’s strong fan base!
Uhm.., so 29 year-old Federica Pellegrini (who already objected a lot about Morini’s choice, instead her coach Giunta, as Italian coach of the year) has been able to defeat at Worlds the female athlete of the year, considering every sport…
Anyway:
1) Like already written in some comments, Ledecky’s career certainly deserves this prize
2) This choice won’t certainly be the worst: between 2002 and 2005 4 times honored Lance Armstrong (and at Olympics 2004 Michael Phelps won 6 gold) and 4 times honored Tiger Woods as well.
These are the most named male athletes ever, also over Michael Jordan.
And to cite another debatable choice: Ben Johnson, male athlete of the year 1987.