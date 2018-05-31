Practice + Pancakes: Stanford Women’s 400 IM Group (Video)

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

Time to complete the double. If you didn’t see it already, on a typical Thursday morning, Katie Ledecky, True Sweetser, Simone Manuel, and Lia Neal have a specified workout with Greg Meehan. On those days, Ledecky and Sweetser come back in the afternoon and swim an afternoon workout as well. And every Thursday afternoon, Greg Meehan‘s 400 IM group is in action.

Lets give this group a little bit of context before we delve into the main set. The 4 girls leading lanes (for most of the set) placed 1,2,4, and 14 at this year’s NCAAs. The 3 that were in the A final all dipped under 4:00. The 2 that went 1-2 have both held the American record (yards) at one point in this event. And that’s just the leading 4. So let’s see what battle Greg had these girls fight today.

Main Set:

(Pace +, Pace, Pace – by chunk for each stroke progression)

8×50 @ 1:00

2 fly, 1 kick strong, 2 fly, 1 kick fast, 2 fly

300 Free FAST

11×50 @ :50/1:00 (kick)

3 back, 1 kick strong, 3 back, 1 kick fast, 3 back

200 Free FAST

14×50 @ :50/1:00 (kick)

4 breast, 1 EZ, 4 breast, 1 EZ, 4 breast

100 Free FAST