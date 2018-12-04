Pleasanton Backstroker Mattias Blanco Commits to In-state Cal Poly

Mattias Blanco of San Ramon, California has announced his plans to swim for California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo in the fall. Blanco swims year-round for Pleasanton Seahawks.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. This would not have been possible without the support of my family, friends and coaches. Go Mustangs!”

Blanco is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Dougherty Valley High School. He led off the 6th-place 200 medley relay (23.87), placed 7th in the 100 back (51.30) and 13th in the 100 fly (51.12), and anchored the 12th-place 400 free relay (47.30) at the 2018 CIF-North Coast Section Championships. In club swimming he had a string of outstanding performances at Far Western Championships this summer. He placed top-8 in both the 100 back and 200 back and finished the meet with new PBs in the 100/400/800 free and 50/100/200 back.

Blanco competed this fall at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2018 in Budapest. He swam the SCM 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, and 200 back.

Blanco would have been a welcome addition to the Mustangs’ squad at 2018 MPSF Championships. His best times would have landed him in the B final of the 100 back and right on the B-final bubble in the 200 back. Current sophomore Tony Casaccia was the only backstroker who scored for Cal Poly at the meet.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:52.69

100 back – 50.37

50 back – 23.87

100 fly – 51.12

100 free – 47.98

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].