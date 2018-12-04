Navy Wins Incredibly Close 100 Breast Race, Extends Streak Over Army

Army West Point v. Navy

Saturday, December 1, 2018

West Point, NY

SCY

Complete Results

Scores: Women: Navy 199.5, Army 100.4 Men: Navy 173, Army 123



While most of the country may be focused on the contest between Navy and Army West Point that’ll take place on the football field next weekend, the two service academies’ got a jump start on the rivalry match this past Saturday.

Navy earned the win on both the men’s and women’s meets, marking the 30th consecutive victory over Army for the women’s team and the 28th for the men’s team. Business as usual for the Midshipmen.

However, the men’s 100 breast race was anything but business as usual. Instead, Navy’s Chris Bondarowicz came out on top in one of the closest races you’ll ever see. Four men touched within 0.01s of each other, as Bondarowicz touched in 54.73, followed immediately by three other swimmers who all stopped the clock in 54.74.

The team races turned out not to be nearly that close, but there were plenty of close races and fast times as the two academies’ squads churned out double digit school records, and possibly a few NCAA qualifying times as well.

Lauren Barber, the 2014 Summer Junior Nationals champion in the 100 breast, led the way for the Navy women with three victories. She swept the breaststrokes, and set new school records, by going 59.71/2:09.54, likely earning herself an invite to the NCAA championships. Navy did not have any women swim at NCAAs last season. For good measure, Barber capped things off with a 1:59.14 victory in the 200 IM.

The Navy women also got doubles from Sarah Sorenson (50/100 free) and Martina Thomas (200/500 free), while the Army got a double on the diving boards from Serena Hallstead.

The race for team points with a little tighter on the men’s side, as Army actually won more individual events in the pool. However, Navy was helped by a double on the diving boards by Bradley Buchter, as well as taking 2nd and 3rd in most of the individual events which Army won, enabling the Midshipmen to still win by 50 points.

Army West Point Releases

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point men’s swimming and diving team fell to Navy, 173-123, in the Star Meet on Saturday afternoon at Crandall Pool.

The Black Knights (2-2, 0-1 Patriot League) had success in the pool against the Midshipmen (9-1, 1-0 Patriot League) despite the loss, posting seven Academy records on top of a pair of plebe records.

ARMY NOTABLES

The group of Brian McKenrick, Brady Almand, Johnny Ellery and Brandon McCredie took second in the 200 medley relay at 1:27.41, setting an Academy record.

The 1000 free was highlighted by Tom Ottman's Academy record and first-place time of 8:59.81. The senior later grabbed a second-place finish in the 500 free at 4:23.75.

Army then went on to capture the win in the 200 free once Kevin Lin set an Academy and plebe record at 1:36.50.

In the 100 breast that came down to the wire, Evan Zhang and Brady Almand tied for second at 54.74.

and tied for second at 54.74. Ellery was the first swimmer to touch the wall in the 200 fly, claiming a first-place finish and setting an Academy record with his time of 1:44.42.

Tyler Kim placed third in the 200 back by setting an Academy record time of 1:45.04.

The Cadets took the top-two spots in the 50 free once Josh Zock (20.02) and Brandon McCredie (20.18) sped past the competition.

Kevin Doo's time of 44.60 in the 100 free was good for second, while Nathan Hein and Billy Webber tied for third at 44.96. Doo later won the 100 fly with an Academy record time of 47.29.

Zhang took the 200 breast for Army once he finished first with a time of 1:56.62, marking a plebe record.

With a time of 1:47.04, McKenrick came away with the win in the 200 IM, while Peter Mikheyev came in third at 1:48.88.

McKenrick (47.56) set an Academy record with his third-place showing in the 100 back earlier in the meet.

Hein, Ellery, Doo and McCredie took second in the 400 free relay after posting a time of 2:59.73.

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point women’s swimming and diving team was defeated, 199.5-100.5 by Navy in the Star Meet on Saturday afternoon at Crandall Pool.

Despite the loss, the Black Knights (2-2, 0-1 Patriot League) set two Academy and one plebe record versus their service-academy rival Navy (9-1, 1-0 Patriot League).

ARMY NOTABLES

Serica Hallstead bested the Midshipmen on both boards after posting a score of 273.30 on the 1-meter and 289.88 on the 3-meter.

The 200 medley relay squad of Cecelia Croman, Kara Wineinger, Madison Berg and Bailey Smith placed second and set an Academy record with a time of 1:40.38.

In her first Army-Navy Star Meet, Lauren Carag set a plebe record and snagged the victory in the 100 back with a time of 54.33.

set a plebe record and snagged the victory in the 100 back with a time of 54.33. Wineinger had quite the day in the water, setting a pair of Academy records in the 100 and 200 breast. Her time of 1:01.43 earned her a second-place finish in the 100 breast before taking third in the 200 breast at 2:15.42.

In the 50 free, Berg had a second-place showing at 23.24, while Bailey Smith rounded out the top three with a time of 23.26.

rounded out the top three with a time of 23.26. Whitney Chang topped the competition in the 100 fly after touching the wall at 53.90.

WENDER’S WORDS

“Although we are bitterly disappointed to have lost, I am proud of our swimmers and divers,” head coach Mickey Wender said. “We fought hard, we were focused, and we gave it everything we had, but ultimately lost to a tough Navy team. Navy has a good program and it showed today. I was pleased with our fight and tenacity. Ten wins and 10 academy records by 15 different people is something that we’re incredibly proud of. My staff did an amazing job getting our team ready. The number of lifetime bests was phenomenal. Our firsties have done an amazing job and were awesome today on senior day. We also got a lot of production from our plebes and yearlings. We’re looking forward to the conference season that enables us to utilize our depth.”

Navy Release

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Navy swimming and diving teams each posted victories over Army West Point Saturday at Crandall Pool in West Point, N.Y., in the annual Star Meet, part of the Star Series presented by USAA, between the two service academy programs.

The Navy women’s team (9-1) tallied its 30th-straight win in the series by defeating the Black Knights (2-2) by the score of 199.5-100.5. The men’s meet was won by Navy for the 28th-consecutive season, with the Mids tallying a 173-127 victory over Army (2-2) this afternoon.

The Navy women’s team won 12 events and along the way broke four Patriot League records, four Navy records, nine Crandall Pool records and seven Army-Navy Meet records. The Navy men won nine events and also established one league record, one school record, four pool records and three meet records.

“This rivalry and meet always brings some surprise performances, but today our men’s and women’s teams took many performances to the next level,” said Navy women’s swimming head coach John Morrison .

“All of the credit for this performance goes to our swimmers and divers,” said Navy men’s swimming head coach Bill Roberts . “They really stepped up today. We couldn’t be prouder of their efforts.”

The key to both victories was the depth of the Navy squads. The Mids placed at least first and second in seven of the 14 women’s individual events and in four of the men’s events. This includes Navy going 1-2-3 in a combined seven events. In contrast, Army placed first and second in just one event and did not record a 1-2-3 finish on the day.

Having the most notable meet was Navy’s Lauren Barber (Sr., New Wilmington, Pa.). She had a hand in four event wins, and her three individual event victories makes her the winningest swimmer in Army-Navy series history –– male or female –– with 11 first-place finishes (in 11 races), and she also was a perfect 5-0 in relay events in her career. The previous record for the most career individual event victories was nine, and that mark was held by five different swimmers.

Barber not only swept her three individual events, she did so in style as she set two league records, two school records, three pool records, three meet records and attained three NCAA B cut times.

After swimming the breaststroke leg on Navy’s 200 medley relay team that won its race in a pool record time of 1:40.05, she posted a 59.71 to win the 100 breast by 1.72 seconds. That broke her own league and school record of 1:00.51 and was well under the time that garnered an invitation to the 2018 NCAA Championship (1:00.11). Barber then posted a time of 2:09.54 to win the 200 breast by just under three seconds. That effort also broke her own league and school record of 2:10.53. She closed her day by winning the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:59.13, a time that gave her a 4.13-second margin of victory.

“Four Army-Navy meets … 16 events … 16 wins,” said Morrison of Barber. “That’s pretty good, to say the least. And B cut times in the breaststroke events are very good marks.”

Also breaking multiple records on the day for the Navy women’s team was Martina Thomas (Fr., Fayetteville, Ark.) with her times of 1:45.60 in the 200 free and 4:46.52 in the 500 free. The former was under the league and school record of 1:45.87, bettered the pool record of 1:47.64 and was an NCAA B cut time, and the latter broke the pool and meet record and was an NCAA B cut effort.

Kelly Huffer (Fr., Phoenix, Ariz.) was the third member of the Navy women’s team to break both a school and league record as she did so with her time of 1:57.06 in the 200 fly. That effort was below the league and school standard of 1:57.76, bettered the pool record of 1:59.29, broke the meet record of 1:48.43 and was an NCAA B cut time.

Sarah Sorenson (Fr., Kennesaw, Ga.) established two new Crandall Pool records with her times in the sprint freestyle events. Her winning time of 22.95 in the 50 free broke the pool record of 22.97, and her effort of 49.82 in the 100 free bettered the pool record of 49.85 that was set in 1976 by eventual four-time member of the U.S. Olympic Team and Olympic Gold Medalist Jill Sterkel.

Rounding out the list of record-setting members of the women’s team was Jamie Miller (Jr., Rochester Hills, Mich.), who won the 200 back in a new pool (1:58.08), and meet (1:56.78) record and NCAA B cut time of 1:56.08.

“We had a huge win in the opening relay,” said Morrison, “then Erin Jordan (Jr., Schnecksville, Pa.) put all of her heart into an amazing come-from-behind 1000 free win by less than eight-tenths of a second. She has been battling some injuries, but that effort really set the tone for the day.”

James Wilson (Jr., Ephrata, Pa.) put together a great effort in winning the men’s 100 backstroke. His clocking of 46.78 broke the league and school record of 47.05, was under the pool record time of 48.09, broke the meet record standard of 47.46 and was an NCAA B cut time.

Caleb Mauldin (Fr., Chesapeake, Va.) also put his name on the record board in the 200 back as his time of 1:43.47 broke the pool record of 1:44.48 and the meet record of 1:43.78 and was an NCAA B cut time.

Navy’s lone multi individual event winner on the day was diver Bradley Buchter (Jr., Hickory, N.C.). He posted a score of 377.55 to win the one-meter event and break how own pool record of 344.25 and also tallied 352.80 points to win the three-meter board.

Buchter led a 1-2-3 finish for the Navy divers on both boards.

“It was another good performance in this meet for our divers,” said Navy diving coach Rich MacDonald . “It is always difficult to compete here because the facilities are very conducive for diving. The environment is very similar to what we will see at the Patriot League Championship, so this really was a great learning experience for our young divers. It is always great to have a 1-2-3 finish, and I was excited to see Bradley break his own event record.”

Navy’s 200 medley relay team of Wilson, Dean Nguyen (So., Seattle, Wash.), Zach Piedt (Sr., Fort Mill, S.C.) and Vince Everman (Sr., Philadelphia, Pa.) combined for a time of 1:26.53 to win the event and break both the pool (1:27.83) and meet (1:27.29) records in the process.

The Navy men’s team will next be in competition Jan. 5 when it swims and Princeton, and then both Navy teams will return to Lejeune Hall for a Jan. 12 meet against Penn State and North Carolina.

Women’s Results (Records Broken)

3-Meter Diving – Serica Hallstead, Army, 289.88

200 Medley Relay – Navy, 1:40.05 (Crandall Pool, 1:41.18)

1000 Freestyle – Erin Jordan , Navy, 10:10.04

200 Freestyle – Martina Thomas , Navy, 1:45.60 (Patriot League and Navy, 1:45.87; Crandall Pool, 1:47.64; Meet, 1:46.84; B Cut, 1:47.12)

100 Backstroke – Lauren Craig, Army, 54.33

100 Breaststroke – Lauren Barber , Navy, 59.71 (Patriot League and Navy, 1:00.51; Crandall Pool and Meet, 1:00.72; B Cut, 1:01.84)

200 Butterfly – Kelly Huffer , Navy, 1:57.06 (Patriot League and Navy, 1:57.76; Crandall Pool, 1:59.29; Meet, 1:58.43; B Cut, 1:59.23)

50 Freestyle – Sarah Sorenson, Navy, 22.95 (Crandall Pool, 22.97)

1-Meter Diving – Serica Hallstead, Army, 273.70

100 Freestyle – Sarah Sorenson, Navy, 49.82 (Crandall Pool, 49.85)

200 Backstroke – Jamie Miller , Navy, 1:56.08 (Crandall Pool, 1:58.08; Meet, 1:56.78; B Cut, 1:57.11)

200 Breaststroke – Lauren Barber , Navy, 2:09.54 (Patriot League and Navy, 2:10.53; Crandall Pool and Meet, 2:11.10; B Cut, 2:13.97)

500 Freestyle – Martina Thomas , Navy, 4:46.52 (Crandall Pool, 4:48.23; Meet, 4:48.57; B Cut, 4:47.20)

100 Butterfly – Whitney Chang, Army, 53.90 (Crandall Pool, 54.57)

200 Individual Medley – Lauren Barber , Navy, 1:59.14 (Crandall Pool and Meet, 2:00.33; B Cut, 1:59.94)

400 Freestyle Relay – Navy, 3:21.70