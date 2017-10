Physical Fight And Abusing During Water Polo In AIU National 2017

Punjab University Me Ho Rhe All India Inter University National 2017 Ka Competition Agar Pucha Jaye Ki Kaise Chal Rha Hai To Lagbhag Sare Parents Or Swimmers Ka Yahi Khna Hoga Ki Pura Competition Biased Hi Najar Aa Rha Hai, Koi Bhi Swimmer Indicator Whistle Ke Phle Jump Le Le Rha Hai Or Koi Action Nai Liya Ja Rha Hai Or Aisa Sirf Isi Year Nahi Hua Hai Lagbhag Jab Jab Punjab University Ne All India Inter University Organize Krwaya Hai Tab Tab Koi Na Koi Issue Create Hua Hi Hai. Aaj Waterpolo Me University Of Calcutta V/S Calicut University Kerala Ke Beech Physical Fight Ho Gyi Jiski Video Aap Khud Dekh Skte Hai.

University Of Calcutta V/S Calicut University Kerala (The Players Of Both The Teams Created Trouble And Started Fighting And Abusing One Another During Last Minute Of The Match. The Extra Players Of Both The Teams Were Also Jumped In The Pool From Outside And Also Starting Fighting And Abusing. As Per The Decision Of The Jury Of Appeal The Waterpolo Teams Of Both The Universities Have Been Scratch From The Present Tournament.) – Officials Said



Apko Lgta Hai Ki Kya Punjab University Ko Aage Se University National Organize Krwana Chahiye?