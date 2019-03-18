Phoenix Swimming Breaks US Age Group Record at Quebec Cup

Coupe du Quebec (Quebec Cup)

March 15th-17th, 2019

Montreal, Canada

50m (LCM)

Meet Results

American club Phoenix Swimming has broken the American 13-14 National Age Group Record in the 200 long course meters freestyle relay while swimming across the border at the Quebec Cup in Montreal this weekend. The relay of Michaela Chokureva, Alexis Martino, Megan Reich, and Malia Amuan combined for a 1:47.25. That swim undercuts the old National Age Group Record of 1:47.81 set by PASA in 2014.

Comparative Splits:

Olympian Swim Club PASA Phoenix Swimming Canadian Age Group Record Old US National Age Group Record New Record 1st leg Paige Kremer – 26.68 Isabelle Henig – 27.37 Michaela Chokureva – 26.80 2nd leg Emily Flowers – 26.51 Claire Lin – 26.78 Alexis Martino – 26.78 3rd leg Georgia Kidd – 27.41 Matte Snow – 26.50 Megan Reich – 27.18 4th leg Camille Bard – 27.65 Sophia Balmaceda – 27.16 Malia Amuan – 26.49 Total 1:48.25 1:47.81 1:47.25

Note: Canadian age group record added just for fun, because the race was swum in Canada.

Also at the meet, which included a para division, Gabriel Martel broke a pair of Canadian Para Records. First in the 50 breaststroke, he broke the S12 record in the 50 breaststroke, swimming a 39.60, and later added a mark in the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.73 (in the final, after breaking the record with a 1:30.93 in prelims).That effort was part of a 2nd-place overall team performance, and a dominant women’s team performance, for Phoenix Swimming. They were over 300 points ahead of runners-up CAMO in the girls’ meet, and 116 points behind CAMO in the combined meet scoring.

Tristan Pruneau-Tourny took out the SB7 men’s 50 breaststroke Canadian Record as well, swimming 42.64. Martel is just 17 and Pruneau-Tourney is just 16.