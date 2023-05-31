Petar Mitsin Breaks 3 Bulgarian Records, Hits FINA “A” Cut in 400 Free

2023 International Basler Cup

May 26-28, 2023

Basel, Switzerland

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Results

19-year old Josif Miladinov, a Bulgarian who trains with the Uster Wallisellen club in Switzerland, won the 100 fly last weekend at the 2023 International Basler Cup, swimming the second-best non-championship time of his career so far.

He swam 52.25 in prelims and 52.23 in finals. The only time he’s been faster at a non-championship meet came in August 2020, in his first meet back from the COVID-19 pandemic, where he swam 51.55. That was at the time his lifetime best.

Miladinov won a pair of European Junior Championships in the 50 and 100 fly in 2021, the same year where he took silver at the senior European Championships in the 100 fly.

He placed 8th at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the 100 fly; he skipped the 2022 World Championships and was just 52.27 at the 2022 European Championship, slower than his best time from 2021 Euros of 50.93.

Miladinov also won the 100 free in 50.58 – he’s the Bulgarian Record holder in the event in 48.83.

2023 Grand Prix Burgas

May 19-21, 2023

Burgas, Bulgaria

Long Course Meters (50m)

Meet Results

Meanwhile, at a meet at home in Burgas, Bulgaria, Petar Mitsin broke three Bulgarian Records in three entries:

200 free – 1:47.77 (breaks his 1:48.19 from March)

400 free – 3:48.02 (breaks his 3:48.77 from April)

800 free – 7:55.59 (breaks Yordan Yanchev’s 8:01.98 from 2021)

Mitsin is only 18 years old and has now cleared the “A” standard in the 400 free for the upcoming 2023 World Championships.

Mitsin has represented Bulgaria at a number of junior meets, but made his senior international breakthrough at the European Championships in 2022, where his best finish was 15th place in the 200 fly semifinals.

He also swam at the World Short Course Championships, where he was 14th individually in the 200 free (1:43.48) and also swam the leadoff leg on Bulgaria’s 800 free relay.