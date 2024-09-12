Penn State Swim & Dive Announces 2024-25 Schedule

Courtesy: Go PSU Sports

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa – Penn State swimming & diving announces its schedule for the 2024-25 season, beginning with an intrasquad ‘Blue and White’ meet, followed by eight meets throughout the year, and finishing with postseason competition beginning in February.

September 28th will serve as the opening of the highly anticipated 2024-25 season, encouraging the Blue and White to get into the competitive spirit with their intrasquad matchup.

The first official meet of the regular season for Penn State will be on the road against Navy, a rematch of last year’s winning weekend for the Nittany Lions where both the men and women’s teams came out victorious.

The Blue and White will then take a two week hiatus leading up to their Happy Valley home opener at McCoy Natatorium, as they welcome familiar in-state competition, Pitt on Oct. 25-26.

Penn State’s home opener is immediately followed by a three-meet road stretch, both meets being hosted by Ohio State. The Nittany Lions get their first taste of conference action at Ohio State for a dual meet on Nov. 8th, and will return Nov. 21-23 for the Ohio State invitational meet as their last matchup of the 2024 portion of the season.

The Nittany Lions will ring in the new year with a trip to Northwestern in a tri-meet with Colgate as well on Jan. 11, before touching down in State College, where they will begin a three-weekend homestand. PSU will host Virginia Tech and Princeton for a tri-meet on Jan. 18 followed by two dual meets against Army (Jan. 31) and West Virginia (Feb. 1). Their final of the three home competitions will be a Senior Night celebration against West Virginia, a program that gave both men and women victories in their previous season.

Big Ten Championships for both men and women are set for consecutive weekends in February; the women’s championship to be held February 19-22, followed by the men’s February 26 – March 1st.

The women’s team will head back to Columbus for the third time this season to compete in the Big Ten Championship, at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. The men’s conference championship will be hosted by the University of Minnesota at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

The conference championship weekends are to be followed by the NCAA tournament that begins March 10-12 with Diving Zones, and are followed by the women’s meet March 19-22, and the men’s March 26-29, all of which will be held in Federal Way, Washington.

Dates and times are subject to change with more times set to be released. For more information, please refer to our schedule on GoPSUSports.com for the latest information.