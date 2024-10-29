Penn State Behrend’s Holl, Thompson Named MPSF East WP Players of the Week

Courtesy: PSB Athletics

ERIE, Pa. – Penn State Behrend men’s water polo senior Jack Holl (Greenwich, CT/Greenwich) and freshman Nick Thompson (Hudsonville, MI/Hudsonville) were named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) East Players of the Week.

Holl scored nine goals to go along with three steals and one assist in four games at the Gannon Invite to earn Player of the Week honors, delivering a team-high four goals on five shots against Salem. He ranks third in the conference with 52 goals so far this season.

Thompson tallied nine goals and a team-high eight steals in four games played this past weekend to notch Newcomer of the Week. He recorded three takeaways vs. Mercyhurst and Salem, while scoring four goals against McKendree. Thompson sits sixth in the MPSF in steals (28) and 10th in goals (34).

The Lions are at home on Saturday, Nov. 2 against Gannon and Mercyhurst. Game times are 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. with three seniors being recognized prior to Behrend’s final contest of the day.