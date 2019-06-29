Pearland, Texas’ Hannah Bellina Commits to LSU for 2020 Season

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Pearland, Texas, native Hannah Bellina has verbally committed for LSU, beginning in the fall of 2020.

Bellina was a two-time finalist at the Texas 6A High School (big schools) State Championship meet in February, placing sixth in the 100 fly (56.11) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:07.24).

Just two weeks later, the Pearland High School student was fifth in the long course 200 IM at the College Station Sectionals meet. Bellina also swam the 50 free (22nd, 23.71), 100 free (58.99), 200 free (11th, 2:04.17), 200 fly (11th, 2:18.16) and 400 IM (9th, 4:59.11) at the event.

Bellina qualified for the 2019 Futures meet in the 50 free (23.71) and 100 free (51.00). She also is qualified for the 2019 Winter Juniors in the 200 free (1:49.13), 100 fly (54.88), 200 fly (2:02.10), 200 IM (2:02.22) and 400 IM (4:22.20).

An USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Bellina finished 17th in the 200 free at the 6A state meet (1:52.19) and 11th in the 500 free (4:58.89). In 2017, she placed 17th in the 200 free (1:53.14) and 21st in the 100 free (53.66) at the 6A state championship.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and further my education at Louisiana State University,” Bellina said. “Without my family, friends, and God none of this would’ve been possible and for that I am forever grateful! GEAUX TIGERS!!!”

Top Times (SCY)

50 free – 23.71

100 free – 51.00

200 free – 1:49.13

100 fly – 54.88

200 fly – 2:02.10

100 IM – 59.03

200 IM – 2:02.22

400 IM – 4:22.20

Bellina’s top time in the 200 free time would have ranked third on the 2018-19 LSU roster, while her 400 IM time would have ranked fourth. Her 100 free and 200 IM would have ranked fifth on the team.

