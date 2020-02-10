Payton Plumb Breaks Long Gutierrez’s Utah State Record in 200 Free at 4A States

2020 UTAH HIGH SCHOOL 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 7 – Saturday, February 8

Hosted by BYU

Meet Info

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – GIRLS

Desert Hills- 260 Sky View- 253 Snow Canyon- 252.5 Ridgeline- 208.5 Green Canyon- 154

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – BOYS

Desert Hills- 290 Sky View- 260 Snow Canyon- 255 Juan Diego- 209 Mountain Crest- 193

Desert Hills’ Payton Plumb set a new State Record as the team’s boys and girls both won the state title at last weekend’s Utah 4A State Championships. In the 200 free, he broke the overall Utah State Record and 4A State Record twice. In prelims, he set the mark in 1:38.85, and he went on to win the title in 1:38.75. That took down the former State Record set by Cal All-American and Pac-12 Champion Long Gutierrez and he lowered his best time by a second.

Plumb also set a new 4A Record with his 45.39 leadoff on the 400 free relay. His time shaved almost a tenth off the former 11-year-old record and was just a tenth shy of Gutierrez’s overall State Record. Plumb hit his best times on both the leadoff of the 400 free relay and the 200 free relay (21.12). Individually, he also won the 100 back title in 51.22.

Teammate Ashton Anderson contribute to the team’s win with a sprint sweep. He swam a near-best to win the 50 free (21.48) and a lifetime best to win the 100 free (46.06). The Desert Hills girls got a winning double from Caitlin Romprey, who won the 100 back (57.25) and 200 free (1:58.75). Kela Hansen gave them an individual win in the 500 free (5:25.10).

There were a handful of other double-event winners. Alexander Gustat won the 100 fly (52.13) and 100 breast (58.67) for Juan Diego. Snow Canyon had 2 girls accomplish the feat. Kylie Barber won the 200 IM (2:12.37) and 100 fly (59.32). Gretchen Snelders put together a sprint sweep, starting with a 24.68 in the 50 free. In the 100 free, she came from behind to tie for the win with Ridgeline’s Carly Eubanks in 54.12.

Additional Event Winners