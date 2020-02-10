Acadia Men Capture First AUS Title Since 1981, End Dalhousie’s 21-Year Run

2020 AUS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 7-9, 2020

Dalhousie University

Halifax, Nova Scotia

SCM (25m)

Live Results

Just as was previewed in the lead-up to the meet, the Acadia Axemen successfully dethroned the Dalhousie Tigers and won their first AUS Swimming title in 38 years over the weekend in Halifax.

Acadia finished with a total of 1,034 points, handily defeating Dal by 300 (734). The win marks the Axemen’s first title since 1981 and ends the 21-year unbeaten run the Tigers had been on dating back to 1999.

The Acadia men won on the strength of six different individual event winners — all of whom scored over 60 points — and a sweep of the relays.

Fourth-year Brett Liem led the way with 74 points, winning the men’s 50 free (22.85), 100 free (50.87), and taking second in both the 50 fly and 100 breast while also swimming on all three winning relays.

Also eclipsing 70 points was first-year Dean Sangster, who won the 200 back (2:00.82), took second in the 50 and 100 back and third in the 50 free.

The other winners for the team were Andre Walcott (100 breast), Grier Kershaw (400 IM), Shane Kenny (50 fly) and Gordon Shortt (200 IM).

The top performer for the Tigers was Christian Payne, who claimed the men’s 50 and 100 back in times of 25.32 and 55.17 respectively.

On the women’s side, Dalhousie won its 19th straight title 1,043.5 points, with Acadia second at 677.

The Tigers were led by Isabel Sarty, who swept the women’s 50, 100, 200 and 400 freestyle for a total of 80 individual points while also contributing on all three winning relays. Lise Cinq-Mars, Reagan Crowell and Abbey Corish each won a pair of individual events as well for Dal.

FINAL TEAM SCORES

MEN

Acadia, 1034 Dalhousie, 734 Memorial, 439 New Brunswick, 372 Mount Allison, 150

WOMEN