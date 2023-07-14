Pascal Molinard Retires at Campbell; Zach Bagby Named Interim Head Coach

The Campbell University Camels women’s swimming and diving team has named Zach Bagby as the program’s interim head coach. Bagby fills the seat that was vacated by the retirement of the only head coach in program history, Pascal Molinard, who retired at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Bagby has spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Campbell, coming to the program right out of college at St. Andrew’s University.

Bagby brings 20 total years of swimming experience to the Camel coaching staff. He is a former letterman at St. Andrews University and Limestone College, and was a NAIA national qualifier in the 200 fly, 400 IM and 400 free relay.

The Fighting Camels posted a 6-8 record in 2022-2023, highlighted by a third straight win at the TYR ‘85 Invite at Liberty in November. Campbell wrapped up the season with a sixth-place finish at the CCSA Championship, setting eight program records at the championship in Knoxville, Tenn. Campbell once again garnered academic recognition, including the second-highest semester GPA in program history, with a 3.62 in the fall of 2022.

The Camels are fighting an uphill battle at the conference level as they don’t sponsor a diving program.

The team was led last season by Meredith Ashburn, who was 5th in the 100 free (50.34) and 6th in the 50 free (23.03) at last year’s CCSA Conference Championship Meet.

Molinard spent the last 19 seasons leading the swimming program at Campbell and 32 in total at the school.