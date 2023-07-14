Northeastern Gains Commitment From Futures Qualifier Peyton Knightly (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Peyton Knightly has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at Northeastern University, beginning in the fall of 2024. Knightly’s decision keeps her in-state, as she currently attends Thayer Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts, where she is a team captain.

“I chose Northeastern because of its great academics and because of the team and coaching staff! I’m so excited to be a husky!!”

Knightly trains and competes year-round with Crimson Aquatics, where she largely specializes in freestyle events. She currently owns 2023 Futures qualifying times in the 500 free and 100 free in long course.

This spring, Knightly raced at the ISCA International Cup. She took 1st in the 200 fly, going a best time of 2:23.37 in finals (LCM). In prelims of the event, she also dropped half a second to go 2:06.27. Knightly also cracked the top-10 in the 200 and 400 free, going best times of 2:10.04 and 4:31.68.

This spring Knightly also represented her high school at the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) Division II Championships. She came away with titles in the 200 free and 500 free, clocking times of 1:53.49 and 5:13.68, respectively.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.57

100 free – 52.31

200 free – 1:52.56

500 free – 5:02.77

1650 free – 17:37.52

The Huskies compete in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), where they finished 3rd to mark their highest conference finish ever. The team is currently led by head coach Roy Coates, who recently finished his 30th season at the helm of the program.

Knightly’s best chance at scoring at the conference level right now is in the longer freestyle events. Her 500 time would have narrowly qualified her for the B-final at this year’s meet, while her best time in the 1650 would’ve been one spot outside of scoring.

Northeastern’s top performer at CAAs in the 500 was Grace Miller, who logged a season best time of 4:53.96 at finals to take 4th. Miller was also 12th in the 1650 (17:23.95), while Mary Banick finished one spot ahead with a time of 17:18.05.

Joining Knightly in Northeastern’s incoming class is Adrianna Lojewski and Kate Kerber.

