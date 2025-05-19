Paralympic Medal Winning Swimmer Ali Truwit Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Paralympic silver medal winning swimmer Ali Truwitt made an appearance in the 2025 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

The annual issue of the sports-themed magazine features women models and athletes in swimwear. In spite of being a swimwear-focused edition, competitive swimmers have only rarely been featured throughout the special edition’s 52-year history, with higher-profile athletes often being featured instead.

The notable counterexample is Olympic gold medalist Amanda Beard

The issue has shifted more-and-more towards athletes in recent years, with collegiate gymnast Livvy Dune and Olympic medal winning gymnast Jordan Chiles as two of the four cover models of this year’s edition. Basketball player Hailey van Lith was one of two digital cover models.

Truwit, 24, won a pair of Paralympic medals in Paris last summer, taking silver in the 400 free and 100 back in the S10 classification. Truwit swam collegiately at Yale – the same school where her mother captained the swimming & diving team in 1991.

In May 2023, shortly after graduating, Truwit was on vacation in Turks and Caicos when she was bitten by a shark that took of her foot and part of her leg.

She was then airlifted to Miami where she underwent surgery and eventually had her leg amputated below the knee.

Truwit attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City last Thursday. As part of outfit for that event, she carried a clutch that included the words “Stronger Than You Think,” which is the name of the foundation that she launched after her injury to promote prosthetic access, the Paralympic movement, and water safety.

Trwuit is just the second Paralympian and third amputee to be featured in the Swimsuit Edition. Snowboarder Brenna Huckaby was the centerfold model in both the 2018 and 2024 editions of the magazine.

“I think representation is everything. And I am beyond honored and proud to be the second ever Paralympian in the 60-plus years of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition,” Trwuit said. “You know, if you can see it, you can be it. And so I hope young girls look at this issue, and see these athletes, beautiful and strong, and see that they can be that too.”

The event was part of a shift to decouple the Swimsuit Edition from the more sport-centric brand and instead use it as a platform to drive events businesses, as reported last year by Front Office Sports.

Truwit has posted several behind-the-scenes albums from her shoots.

“It is surreal, and it’s been so fun meeting everyone tonight,” the 24-year-old told SI Swimsuit. “It’s just the most incredible team and models. Honestly, scrolling [through] everyone’s posts, I’m like, ‘These girls are so beautiful inside and out,’ and I can’t wait to meet people.”