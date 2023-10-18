Pan Ams Gold Medalist Charlie Swanson Returns to Michigan to Train in Lead-up to Paris

Big Ten Champion and five-time NCAA All-American Charlie Swanson has returned to Ann Arbor, Michigan to train for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. Swanson spent five years at Michigan before spending the previous two years training down in Austin with the Texas Longhorns.

He made his return in August and has been training with the Wolverines since then. Of note, this is an entirely new Michigan coaching staff for Swanson, who spent his five years in the program under former head coach Mike Bottom and his staff. New Michigan head coach Matt Bowe retained only one member of the previous staff, Priscilla Barletta. Barletta joined the Michigan coaching staff for the fall of 2021 and Swanson moved to Texas in early 2022, however, he spent the fall of 2021 competing for Energy Standard in the ISL.

Swanson joins a Michigan pro group that also features former Wolverines Tommy Cope and Nikola Acin.

Swanson had a very successful collegiate career at Michigan, proving to be a dominant force in the Big Ten in the 400 IM in particular. He was the Big Ten champion in the 400 IM all four years (2017-2020), also helping the Wolverines win the Big Ten title in the 800 free relay in his senior season (2020). Swanson’s highest finish at NCAAs came in his sophomore season, when he took 6th in the 400 IM. He would go on to win the ‘B’ final of the 200 breast at the 2019 NCAAs. In his senior season, Swanson was swimming well, having won the Big Ten title in the 400 IM with a 3:40.26. Unfortunately, the NCAAs would end up being cancelled that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Swanson finished that season with All-American honors in the 400 IM, 200 IM, 200 breast, and as a member of the 800 free relay.

Swanson, now 25, has had a successful career outside of the NCAA as well. In addition to competing for Energy Standard in the ISL season 3, Swanson was a member of the 2019 Pan American Games team, winning a gold medal on the men’s 4×100 medley relay.

His move back to Ann Arbor is in an effort to make his best run at making the 2024 Olympic Team. While Swanson hasn’t yet made an Olympic roster, he was on the 2022 World Champs team in the 200 breast. He clocked his career best 200 breast at the 2022 International Team Trials, tying Nic Fink for 1st with a 2:08.84, which also makes Swanson the 12th fastest American all-time in the event. He was about a second off that time at the World Championships in Budapest, and though he managed a 3rd-place finish in prelims, he ended up 11th in semifinals, just missing out on advancing to the final. It’s worth noting, however, that Swanson’s 2:08.84 from Trials would have safely qualified for the final and actually would have been enough for a 4th-place finish in finals at those Worlds.

At the U.S. Trials this past summer, Swanson was an ‘A’ finalist in all three breaststroke events, taking 7th in the 50 (27.79), 6th in the 100 (59.89), and 6th in the 200 (2:10.43). That 100 breast time stands as his career best in the event and he also clocked a 27.70 in prelims of the 50 breast, which was also a career best.

So, while Swanson hasn’t yet made an Olympic team, he certainly has shown he has what it takes in the 200 breast, and in the past year or so, his 100 breast has been coming down as well. One other interesting wrinkle: Swanson is an excellent 400 IMer, boasting a career best of 4:11.46. He clocked that time back in 2019, and it seems he’s been shifting away from the race in the last few years, so it will be interesting to see if he gets back into the 400 IM this year. Carson Foster is the top 400 IMer in the U.S. currently, but the field is pretty open for the second roster spot.

Swanson plans to retire following next summer and he was attracted to return to Ann Arbor because of the familiarity. Speaking on the move, Swanson said he “moved back because regardless of what happens next summer, I wanted to be somewhere familiar for what will be my last year of swimming.” He went on to say that he had left initially because he had been at Michigan for five years and towards the end, between going through COVID and all the subsequent COVID restrictions, he reached a point where he felt like he needed to do something new.

Whenever I came back to Ann Arbor, it truly felt like home and the new coaching staff was enticing as well. I know there’s a level of risk since it’s close to Trials and I’m swimming for new coaches, but sometimes those are good risks that can pay off. I loved my time in Austin and my teammates and coaches there. I’m thankful for all the experience I gained in my nearly two years there. – Charlie Swanson

Swanson’s Career Bests (LCM):