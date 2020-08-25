Pallister, Gough & Hauck Among Those Ready For Queensland SC Prep Meet

2020 QUEENSLAND SC PREP MEET

Saturday, August 28th – Sunday, August 29th

Brisbane Aquatic Center, Chandler, QLD, AUS

SCM (25m)

Queensland, Australia will have some swimmers in the water this weekend, as the Brisbane Aquatic Center is hosting a short course preparation meet. The meet is open to Swimming Queensland registered competitive swimmers, as well as swimmers registered with clubs affiliated with other state associations and international swimmers who meet clearance criteria.

The two-day affair will see a limited number of spectators, with even coach and club/team manager attendance slots granted on a limited basis. Swimming Queensland says it will actively monitor all relevant guidelines, health directives and restrictions and will communicate any coronavirus-related updates to meet attendees as necessary. Additionally, there are no relays on the meet lineup.

Below is a sampling of the talent ready to get some short course swimming underway at the Brisbane Aquatic Center.