92nd Waseda Versus Keio University Battle Set For Friday – Live

92nd WASEDA/KEIO BATTLE

Friday, August 28th

Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Centre

LCM (50m)

The 91st battle between Japan’s Waseda University and Keio University is set to get underway on Friday of this week, with the action broadcast live via the YouTube link above.

Tokyo’s time zone falls 13 hours ahead of Eastern, 12 hours ahead of Central and so on, meaning that folks can tune in to the racing late on Thursday evening.

Although the one-day affair will be spectator-less, there will be plenty of action to watch remotely as the list of elite competitors between the two schools is impressive.

We previously reported how two-time 2019 world champion Daiya Seto is set to make an appearance at the event. This will mark the versatile swimmer’s first meet since the Konami Open in February, as well as his first competition since having switched coaches to Ryuichiro Ura. We will be on the lookout for Waseda alum Seto’s entries as soon as they are published.

Seto will be joined by Japan’s 4th fastest 200m fly man ever, Nao Horomura, as well as the 4th fastest 200m flyer ever on the women’s side, Hiroko Makino.

World Junior Record holder Shoma Sato is also set to take part, representing opposing Keio University. 19-year-old Japanese World Junior Championships silver medalist Sato crushed a lifetime best of 2:07.58 at January’s Kosuke Kitajima Cup to establish a new WJR. That time surpassed his own previous PB of 2:09.21 by well over a second to put his name into the mix for potential Olympic qualification.