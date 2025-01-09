Palisades Fire Impacting Swimmers Across Los Angeles Area

The Palisades Fire has now burned more than 15,000 acres across the state of California. More than 150,000 people have evacuated, and homes, businesses, and schools are being destroyed.

Rose Bowl Aquatics in Pasadena is one of the victims of the fire, with evacuation warnings in their area. Surveillance photos show smoky residue in the pool and damage to the tarps covering the pool. Their website and social media announced they would be closed until further notice.

The Rose Bowl Football Stadium directly adjacent to the aquatic center was also evacuated.

The Mission Viejo Nadadores are offering temporary training to any athletes who have been displaced, and they ask athletes to email Coach Sarah Dawson at [email protected] for more information.

Other areas being affected include Malibu where Pepperdine University is located. As of 1:00 P.M. on January 8th, their school website states there is no immediate threat to campus, and they have not evacuated. At its closest point, the fire is three miles away from campus, leaving students living off-campus in a difficult situation.

There are athletes on the team who have been unable to return home because they live in the midst of the fires, and at least one athlete has reportedly lost everything they own. Even on campus, athletes are struggling due to air quality and high winds.

Pepperdine was a victim of the Franklin fire before the winter break. This fire led to their campus being evacuated and their finals canceled. They are due to resume classes on Monday, January 13, and their website states there are no plans to change this date.

The University has assistance available for students who have lost housing in the fire, and a donation platform available for those who want to help: https://impact.pepperdine.edu/campaigns/pepperdine-strong-fund

UCLA says that so far they are not directly impacted by the fire.