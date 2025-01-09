Georgia vs LSU Meet Cancelled Due to Winter Storm

While one side of the country is experiencing extreme heat in the form of massive fires, the other side has been the victim of winter storms bringing bands of snow and ice to the eastern United States. Due to the incoming storm, the dual meet scheduled between Georgia and LSU that was supposed to take place this Saturday in Athens has been cancelled.

Winter Storm Cora is coming on the tail ends of another winter storm, Blair, that dropped heavy amounts of snow along the northeast and midwest. Cora is following a different path, and is headed towards nine southern states, including Georgia, that are not prepared for extreme cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued storm warnings for parts of Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama and all of Tennessee.

Blair led to thousands of canceled flights and Amtrak trains, left hundreds of thousands without power, and at least six people have died as a result. Cora is expected to have similar impacts in the states it is affecting, and schools and workplaces are preemptively closing.

Georgia and LSU were scheduled to have their first dual meet of the year this Saturday in Athens, which is located in Cora’s path. The teams announced today that they have decided to cancel their meet for the safety of athletes.

The Bulldogs next meet is scheduled at home vs UNC-Willmington for Saturday, January 18th, and the Tigers will host Loyola- New Orleans on Wednesday, January 15th.