David Santos, former Bear at the University of California – Berkeley and US National Team Member, will be officially inducted into the Chico Sports Hall of Fame during the annual Chico Sports Hall of Fame Athletics Banquet on Tuesday, May 9th.
Santos was a nine time All-American at Cal. After walking-on his freshman year, Santos broke the 400 IM Pac-10 record at the 1978 Pac-10 Championships. He was on two national championship teams in 1979 and 1980. David was the team captain of both championship teams. Santos also competed at the 1979 World University Games and won a bronze medal in the 400 Individual medley.
Since the US did not compete in the 1980 Olympic Games due to the boycott, Santos won a silver medal in the 1980 Alternate Games. Of this accomplishment Santos remarked, “Back in that day, you had a short window to train and try to do well. After age 21 or 22, you were pretty much done. The (Alternate Games) was a nice consolation, but it was a let-down that there was no real Olympics.”
Santos now lives in Seattle and is a practicing plastic surgeon.
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Pac-10 Champion David Santos To Be Inducted Into The Chico Sports HOF"
Tears in my eyes! Very proud!
Way to go Dave!
Go Bears!!!