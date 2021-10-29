OT Finalist Katie McCarthy to Remain In-State at the University of Minnesota

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Versatile IM’er Katie McCarthy has announced her commitment to the University of Minnesota for 2023, remaining in-state.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academics and athletics at the University of Minnesota!! Thanks to all my coaches, family, and teammates for the endless support throughout my career. Go Gophers!!”

McCarthy is currently a junior at Edina High School in Edina, Minnesota. There, she is a multi-time Sectional Champion and State Championship finalist. At the club level, McCarthy represents Edina Swim Club, where she is an Olympic Trials qualifier. At Wave 1 of Olympic Trials last June, McCarthy placed 3rd overall in the 400 IM, nearly qualifying to compete in Wave 2.

Best Times SCY

400 IM-4:16.81

200 IM- 2:01.91

200 Free- 1:48.52

500 Free- 4:48.32

200 Back- 1:58.65

With her best times, combined with her recent success in the long course pool, McCarthy is a huge pick-up for the Minnesota women. In both the 200 IM and 400 IM, McCathy would have ranked 4th on Minnesota’s roster last season, with almost 2 full years left to improve her times before arriving on campus. In addition, McCarthy’s contribution to the roster would have been even bigger in her “off-events”: the 200 and 500 freestyle. With her best time, McCarthy would have had the fastest 500 freestyle on Minnesota’s roster last season, and her 200 freestyle time would have ranked 3rd.

At the 2021 Big Ten Championships, McCarthy would have qualified for the B-finals of the 400 IM and 500 freestyle with her best times. In addition, she would have made the C-final of the 200 freestyle, and would have been just shy of finaling in the 200 IM. At those championships, Minnesota placed 6th out of 13 teams. The team was led by backstroker Emily Cook and freestyler Maggie Summit, the latter of whom will be a senior when McCarthy arrives on campus.

With her commitment, McCarthy is set to join Claire Reinke in Minnesota’s class of 2027.

