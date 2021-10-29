Indiana Men & Women Set For Double Dual Challenge At Ohio State

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Undefeated Indiana swimming and diving is due for another challenging competition as it travels to Columbus, Ohio, for a two-day double dual meet inside the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

Both teams will take on No. 11/10 Ohio State and No. 12/18 Virginia Tech, and the men will also face No. 25 Penn State.

MEET INFO

Friday (Oct. 29) – Saturday (Oct. 30)

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion • Columbus, Ohio

Opponents: (M) No. 11 Ohio State, No. 12 Virginia Tech, No. 25 Penn State; (W) No. 10 Ohio State, No. 18 Virginia Tech

Live Results: https://bit.ly/3BqDCFA

Friday Live Stream: https://bit.ly/3BigOrG

Saturday Live Stream: https://bit.ly/3boWn1y

SCHEDULED EVENTS

Friday (5 p.m. ET): 200 Free Relay, 200 IM, 500 Free, 100 Breast, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Fly, 3-Meter dive, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday (10 a.m. ET): 200 Medley Relay, 400 IM, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 200 Breast, 100 Back, 50 Free, 1000 Free, 1-Meter dive, 400 Free Relay

OF NOTE…

HOOSIERS COMPETE FOR U.S. NATIONAL TEAM

The IU swimming and diving program sent 13 current, former, and Indiana Swim Club trainees, and two coaches to the Olympic Games 2020 Tokyo. The athletes returned with 11 medals. Three Hoosier Olympians, Michael Brinegar, Andrew Capobianco and Tomer Frankel, are on the roster for the 2021-22 campaign. Capobianco earned silver in the 3M Synchro Springboard.

Six swimmers with Indiana ties have been named to the 2021-22 U.S. National Team roster: Zach Apple, Blake Pieroni, Lilly King, Annie Lazor and current Hoosiers Michael Brinegar and Mariah Denigan.

USA Diving announced that IU freshman divers Carson Tyler and Quinn Henninger will represent Team USA at the upcoming 2021 Junior Pan American Championships, November 25-December 5 in Cali, Colombia. Tyler will compete in the Platform dive, while Henninger is set for the 3-Meter dive.

LAST TIME OUT: HOOSIERS EARN PAIR OF ROAD WINS

Indiana swimming and diving earned two ranked wins as both the No. 5 men and No. 11 women went on the road and defeated No. 24/16 Northwestern in Norris Aquatics Center on October 16.

Two Indiana men’s swimmers set pool records; Brendan Burns in the 200 Fly (1:43.18) and Gabriel Fantoni in the 100 Fly (46.09). In his first-career dual meet, Freshman Carson Tyler set a pool record in the 3-Meter Dive with a 408.00, beating out the 396.85 standard that Purdue’s Joey Cifelli established on January 30, 2016.

Indiana swimmers totaled nine NCAA B cut times. Brendan Burns, Brearna Crawford and Gabriel Fantoni each recorded two qualifying times. IU divers combined for 15 NCAA Zone Qualifying scores.

Indiana divers finished top two in all four events. On the women’s side, Tarrin Gilliland and Anne Fowler finished No. 1 & No. 2, respectively, in the 3-meter, then switched positions in the 1-meter. An IU diver has won the top spot in seven of eight events so far this season.

