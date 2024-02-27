Olympic Medalist Bruno Fratus Undergoes Meniscus Surgery

With the Paris Olympic Games now 150 days away, Brazilian speedster Bruno Fratus has undergone knee surgery.

34-year-old Fratus said on social media that ‘Meniscus has left the chat’, indicating that the specific cartilage was involved in the operation.

According to his social media post, Fratus said, “High performance is f💀cking, one hour the body pays the price of years of abuse and beating…

“In these hours the clear purpose in the athlete’s head is what holds the composure.

“I have to leave here my thanks to @timebrasil, to @ecpinheiros and all my technical committee who spare no effort to make me recover as soon as possible, there are a lot of good people working hard!”

After the procedure, Fratus told SwimSwam, “Eventually when you’re pushing your body to the limit for the last 20+ years things are gonna hurt.

“The body is now paying the price for years of beating.”

Producing a positive perspective, Fratus continued, “I see these injuries as the proof I left everything I’ve got in the water and pushed way beyond my limits for a purpose I saw when I was just a child who enjoyed being in the water.”

Fratus earned bronze in the men’s 50m freestyle event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Brazilian Swimming Trophy, which represents the Paris qualifying competition, is set for May 6th through May 11th. That means Fratus has fewer than 70 days to get back to form in order to try to repeat as medalist in Paris.

Fratus clocked a time of 22.82 in the men’s 50m freestyle at the 2023 Jose Finkel Trophy last November. He’ll need to hit at least a time of 21.96 as well as a top-2 finish in order to qualify for this year’s Olympic Games.