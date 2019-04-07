Olympic champion, world champion and world record holder, Lilly King, is finally a pro, ending her collegiate career in a big way by leading the Indiana women to their first B1G Team Title since 2011. King dipped into iconic territory, going 55 in the 100 yard breaststroke at BIGs, then again NCAA Championships. Not only did King capture 100 breaststroke for four years, she made a clean sweep of the breaststrokes, taking all four 200s as well during her NCAA career.

In King’s last GMM video (see video below), she was straightforward about 2019 World Championships in South Korea. She wants to sweep the breaststroke events, and she wants to see 1:03 on the board in the 100m breast. Her personal best is 1:04.13 from the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. I think she’ll dip under 1:04. I see her going 1:03.7. What do you think?

