Olympic Champion Kieren Perkins Returns To Swimming Australia Board

Sport Australia Hall of Fame member Kieren Perkins, OAM, returns to the Swimming Australia Board as a non-executive director, effective immediately.

The 2-time Olympic gold medalist had previously served on the board from 2001-2007. This time around he’ll be replacing current non-executive director Simon Rothery, who has decided to step down after having served since 2014.

Swimming Australia President John Bertrand AO said of Perkin’s addition,“Kieren is one of our greatest ever athletes and his sporting achievements speak for themselves. I would think most Australians would remember where they were when he won the 1500m from lane eight in 1996.

“Since he retired from swimming, he has held numerous positions in the corporate sector, and I have no doubt he will bring fantastic business acumen and skills to the boardroom.

“His legacy in the sport embodies our values to enrich and inspire the nation and I know he has the best interests of our sport at heart.”

Perkins won 1500m freestyle gold at both the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games and represents the first person in history to hold Olympic, World, Commonwealth and Pan Pacific titles simultaneously.

Perkins retired from swimming in 2000, owning 23 medals from international competitions. He is currently General Manager Enablement, nab Business and Private Bank.

Speaking on his appointment Perkins said, “As a passionate former swimmer and someone who has lived a large part of their life in the sport, I have a strong connection to the values and legacy of swimming.

“This is an exciting period for swimming as we build towards Tokyo and I am thrilled to be able to contribute to our sport’s future success.”

Quotes courtesy of Swimming Australia.