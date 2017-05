Olympiasiegerin Britta Steffen erwartet ihr erstes Kind

Sancov Scares Rooney Record with 1:33 200 FR at CIF North Coast Champs Sancov popped off a 45.27 split at the halfway mark en route to a final time of 1:33.93. Rooney’s record stands at a 1:33.70 from last season.

Mefford, Lee, Liang, Garcia, Zhao, and Biondi Headline CIF State Meet Sunny Hills senior Courtney Tseng is top seed in the girls’ 500 free at the 2017 CIF state meet.