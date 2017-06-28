Olympians Smith, Van Landeghem Among Nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year

  0 Robert Gibbs | June 28th, 2017 | College, News

The list of a record-setting 543 nominees for the 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year Award has been released, and the list is as impressive as ever. Not only is the number of names submitted the most in program history, but the group averaged a 3.69 GPA, and includes 122 multisport athletes.

54 women from the sports of swimming & diving and water polo were nominated for this year’s award, including some well-known Division I swimmers like Anika Apostalon (USC), Sarah Gibson (Texas A&M), Leah Smith (UVA), and Chantel Van Landeghem (Georgia).

To be eligible for the award, an athlete must have earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport and completed eligibility in that sport.  In this round, each school was eligible to nominate one female student-athlete who is graduating and has completed their eligibility. Next, each conference will select up to 2 conference nominees from each of the schools’ nominees (in sports where teams compete in a conference outside of their normal conference, there is a special pool created). Then, that list is reduced to 30 athletes – 10 from each of the NCAA’s 3 divisions. The next cut reduces the competition to 10 women from each of the NCAA’s three divisions.

Next, 9 finalists (3 from each division) will be named finalists before an awards ceremony in Indianapolis on Sunday, October 22nd that will select the NCAA Woman of the Year winner.  Then, the NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee chooses the ultimate winner on the basis of academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service, and leadership.

http://www.ncaa.org/about/resources/media-center/news/school-nominees-named-2017-ncaa-woman-year

Full list of nominated swimmers, divers, and water polo players:

Name School Sport(s)
Brittany Aoyama Boise State University Swimming & Diving
Anika Apostalon University of Southern California Swimming & Diving
Jade Arganbright California University of Pennsylvania Swimming & Diving
Vika Arkhipova Wingate University Swimming & Diving
Nicola Barrett California State University, Bakersfield Water Polo
Christina Belforti Union College (New York) Swimming & Diving
Sara Bey State University College at Old Westbury Cross Country, Lacrosse, Soccer, Swimming & Diving, Volleyball
Alyssa Black Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, New Brunswick Swimming & Diving
Hilvy Cheung University of California, Davis Swimming & Diving
Kinga Cichowska University of Pittsburgh Swimming & Diving
Caroline Conboy Hobart and William Smith Colleges Swimming & Diving
Anna Corley University of Mary Washington Swimming & Diving
Campbell Costley Denison University Swimming & Diving
Eliana Crawford Kenyon College Swimming & Diving
Jacquelyn Creitz Washington College (Maryland) Rowing, Swimming & Diving
Kimberly Culver West Virginia Wesleyan College Swimming & Diving
Julia Cunningham Vassar College Swimming & Diving
Jennifer Deist Florida International University Swimming & Diving
Alyssa Diacono San Diego State University Water Polo
Emily Escobedo University of Maryland, Baltimore County Swimming & Diving
Alissa Fentress U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Swimming & Diving
Naomi Gaggi College of Staten Island Swimming & Diving
Danielle Galyer University of Kentucky Swimming & Diving
Alexa Geiger Northern Arizona University Swimming & Diving
Sarah Gibson Texas A&M University, College Station Swimming & Diving
Amanda Gottschalk Tufts University Swimming & Diving
Annell Graves DePauw University Swimming & Diving
Theresa Hayward West Chester University of Pennsylvania Swimming & Diving
Natalie Labonge North Carolina State University Swimming & Diving
Elise Lankiewicz Davidson College Swimming & Diving
Kylee McGrane College of Mount St. Vincent Swimming & Diving
Lindsay McNall Saint Michael’s College Swimming & Diving
Theresa Michalak University of West Florida Swimming & Diving
Genevieve Miller U.S. Air Force Academy Swimming & Diving
Jenna Nagy St. Catherine University Swimming & Diving
Janelle Nguyen University of Nevada, Las Vegas Swimming & Diving
Margaret Olock Cedar Crest College Swimming & Diving, Volleyball
Emma Paulson University of St. Thomas (Minnesota) Swimming & Diving
Lauren Reedy University of Missouri, Columbia Swimming & Diving
Gabrielle Risica Sarah Lawrence College Swimming & Diving
Kaitlyn Ruffing Lehigh University Outdoor Track and Field, Swimming & Diving
Shannon Scovel American University Swimming & Diving
Katarina Simonovic Arizona State University Swimming & Diving
Leah Smith University of Virginia Swimming & Diving
Nancy Smith Carson-Newman University Swimming & Diving
Regina Solik Franklin College Swimming & Diving
Meg Stanley Illinois Wesleyan University Swimming & Diving
Maggie Steffens Stanford University Water Polo
Valerie Urban Connecticut College Swimming & Diving
Chantal Van Landeghem University of Georgia Swimming & Diving
Alexis Wieseler University of California, San Diego Water Polo
Aerika Wieser Urbana University Swimming & Diving
Blaise Wittenauer-Lee Seattle University Swimming & Diving
Yu Zhou University of Minnesota, Twin Cities Swimming & Diving

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz