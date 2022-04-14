Olympian Zach Harting Gets Engaged to Fellow Swim Alum Alina Kendzior

Tokyo 2020 Olympian and 2019 Pan Pacific bronze medalist Zach Harting announced his engagement to Alina Kendzior on Tuesday via Instagram. Harting proposed to Kendzior in Louisville where they both currently live after graduating from the University of Louisville.

The two swam all four years together for the Cardinals and finished their collegiate careers in 2019 on a high note. Zach Harting qualified for his first individual NCAA A final and swam a personal best time in the 200-yard freestyle (1:32.24). He currently holds school records in the 200 medley, 400 medley, 400 free, and 800 free relays. For his achievements in the pool and the classroom, Harting was named to the All-ACC Academic Team, as was Kendzior.

At the women’s 2019 NCAA Championships, Kendzior earned Honorable Mention All-American honors in the 100-yard backstroke (51.72). She also achieved a personal best time in the 200-yard individual medley (1:57.56). According to her LinkedIn page, Kendzior works as an account executive for J Wagner Group in Louisville.

Harting said, “[his] dream [came] true” during the summer of 2021 when he secured his spot on the U.S. Olympic Team. After coming up short of his goal in the 2016 Olympic Trials, Harting persisted and won the 200-meter butterfly (1:55.06) last summer. While at the 2020 Olympics, Harting swam a lifetime best of 1:54.92 to qualify for the semi-final.

His whimsical and free-spirited nature has been shown on the pool deck since he debuted behind the blocks as Batman in the 2016 Trials. He expressed his joy and triumph at last summer’s Olympic Trials by leaping into the arms of his family and now fiancé Kendzior. Harting continues to swim at the Cardinal Aquatics and represents DC Trident in the ISL. According to an article published on his alma mater’s website, Harting will continue to swim competitively through the year 2024. Harting remains listed on the DC Trident’s roster for the ISL’s fourth season which has been postponed to 2023.