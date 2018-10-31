Olympian Baildon Appointed Swimming Australia Board Member

Andrew Baildon, double Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medalist, has been appointed member of the Swimming Australia Board for the next 3 years. Baildon first represented Australia at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, followed by the 1992 Games in Barcelona. He went on to work as Managing Director at Superfish Swim School in Queensland for 22 years.

Of Baildon’s appointment, Swimming Australian President John Bertrand said, “Andrew not only has his swimming background to draw on but has also held different positions on technical committees and advisory boards within swimming and the Commonwealth Games.

“His knowledge, passion and understanding of the sport will be a great asset to the board and we very much look forward to his contribution in the coming years.”

Two life memberships were also recognized by Swimming Australia, with one posthumously awarded to Jan Cameron. Former New Zealand National Coach and High Performance Manager, Cameron held the role of Australian Paralympics Mentor Coach when she passed away suddenly in May of this year.

“Jan was so passionate about the sport of swimming and was a much-loved member of the Australian swimming family through her time as an athlete, coach and administrator,” said Bertrand.

“She has left such a wonderful legacy for swimming in this country, especially with our para swimmers, that it only seemed fitting that she be acknowledged by receiving Life Membership posthumously.”

Queensland’s Laurie Lawrence received the other life membership. Lawrence has been a steady presence on the Aussie Olympic team since 1984, serving on all 8 Olympic teams since the ’84 Los Angeles Games. Lawrence was a coach for the 1984, 1988 and 1992 games, and has stayed on with the team as an Athlete Liaison Officer and Village Activities Coordinator, according to the AOC. He’s well-known for his inspirational speeches, which often include Lawrence reciting poetry for his athletes.

Bertrand stated, “Laurie has not only given so much at the elite level of the sport where he has coached many swimmers to multiple Olympic medals, but he is also a strong voice in the advocacy of drowning prevention in Australia.

“He thoroughly deserves this recognition of Life Membership after his lifelong contribution to the sport across multiple aspects,” he added.