Olivia Smoliga Adds Specialized Weights, Yoga to Routine (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

Pro Swim Series Record: 58.96- Emily Seebohm, Santa Clara 2016

Pool Record: 59.86- Ali DeLoof, 2017

Georgia postgrad Olivia Smoliga flipped with the lead in 28.50 but Canada’s Taylor Ruck fought back on the back half. Ruck pulled even with Smoliga under the flags, and got her hand to the wall just in time to beat Smoliga by .01. They’re now the 2nd and 3rd fastest swimmers in the world this year, with Ruck demolishing the former Pool Record by over half a second. Italian Olympian Federica Pellegrini held off Jade Hannah (1:00.60) for the bronze by a nail. Canadian Alexia Zevnik (1:00.83) followed closely in 5th.