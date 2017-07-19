Ohio’s Best to Race at Columbus Sectionals

2017 COLUMBUS SECTIONALS

July 19th-22nd, 2017

Columbus, OH

Psych sheets

Psych sheets for the 2017 Columbus Sectionals are out, as racing begins tonight with the distance events.

Between high school and age groupers, Ohio State swimmers, and some Ohio natives, there is plenty of Ohio talent racing this weekend in Columbus. The highest profile swimmer is Louisville alum and Ohio native Andrea Cottrell— she’s the top seed in the 100 and 200 breast by a landslide, and she’s getting some racing in before heading to World University Games in Taipei.

From Ohio State, Aussie Meg Bailey is the top seed in the 400 IM, 200 fly and 200 IM, while various members of the OSU men’s team are seeded first, like Jack Barone in the 100 breast and Ching Lim in the 100 fly.

Several Ohio high school stars will be competing this weekend. Arizona State commits Grant House and Cody Bybee will be present, with House being the 200 free top seed and Bybee the 100 free top seed. Another swimmer heading out west for the men is Parker Neri, the 100 free 2nd seed. Neri is a University of Texas commit. For the women, Stanford commit Ashley Volpenhein is among the big names– she’s the top seed in the 50 and 100 free.

Twins Carson and Jake Foster are also going to be racing in Columbus. Combined, they account for 8 top 10 seeds. Jake is the top seed in the 200 breast, while Carson is the top seed in the 200 IM, where Jake is the third seed. Older sister Hannah Foster, a Tennessee commit, is seeded 3rd in the 200 IM, her best event.