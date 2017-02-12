Ohio State’s Christian Rocks 43.9 100 Free at Winter Invite

OHIO STATE WINTER INVITATIONAL

Results

Saturday, February 11th-Sunday, February 12th

Hosted by Ohio State

25 yards

Invite format

Ohio State’s Nathan Christian put up a fast swim last weekend during the team’s 2-day winter invite. Christian, a junior, raced to victory in the 100 free with a 43.90, using his back half speed to break ahead of Notre Dame sophomore Dan Fujan (44.21).

Louisville freshman Sam Steele had another highlight swim on the men’s side. In the 200 free, Steele cute over a second off his best time, winning the race in a quick 1:36.09. Kentucky freshman Jason Head also broke the 1:37-barrier with his 1:36.77 in prelims. He was slightly off that in finals, though, touching in 1:37.24 for 2nd place.

Louisville sophomore Gracie Long was among the top performers for the women. She won multiple events throughout the meet, but the 100 free was arguably her most impressive win. Long touched in 49.45 to take 1st place in that event over teammate Avery Braunecker (49.93). She was even faster in prelims, as she turned in a 49.36 in the morning heats. Long also won the 200 IM (1:59.70) and put up the fastest 200 free time of the meet with her 1:47.75 in prelims before scratching out of finals.

PRESS RELEASE – OHIO STATE MEN

Columbus, Ohio— Day two of the Winter Invite concluded on Sunday and several Ohio State swimmers had good performances in the pool.

Six Buckeyes posted NCAA B cut times. Daniel Gloude did so in the 200 IM (1:48.13) and finished in first place, the lone OSU swimmers to win an event on Sunday. Austin Mortimer put up a provisional time in the 1650 freestyle (15:22.61) in the first individual event of the afternoon session.

Both the 200 butterfly and 50 freestyle saw two Buckeyes reach the NCAA B mark. Greg Nymberg (1:46.63) and Alex Dillman (1:46.87) did so in the 200 fly, while Kevin Musterait (20.24) and Andrew Loy (20.25) did so in the 50 free. Musterait and Loy were the fastest of the bunch of eight Ohio State swimmers who entered that event, while Nymberg and Dillman helped their team earn spots two through six in the 200 fly.

Other notable performances on the day included Alex Jahan posting the fastest time on the team in the 200 breaststroke (1:58.53) and Ryan Wagner doing the same in the 200 backstroke (1:48.67).

PRESS RELEASE – OHIO STATE WOMEN

Columbus, Ohio— Ohio State’s Winter Invite concluded on Sunday, and four Buckeyes made appearances in the pool.

Lauren Kurzydlo swam in two events on Sunday: the 50 freestyle and 200 freestyle. She posted a time of 24.39 in the 50 free and 1:54.78 in the 200 free. In the latter event she set a new personal best, the second time she did that this weekend.

Emma Fish also set a personal best in the pool on Sunday, putting up a time of 2:04.31 in the 200 backstroke. The mark was over five seconds faster than her previous collegiate best. Katie Wright and Emily Albrecht joined Kurzydlo in the 50 free, with Wright touching the wall at 23.57 and Albrecht doing the same at 24.07. Wright’s time was her first under 24 seconds in that event and Albrecht posted her fastest time this season.

Next up for the Buckeyes is the 2017 Big Ten Championships. Being hosted on the campus of Purdue University, competition will begin Wednesday evening and conclude on Saturday. Any information you need for the meet can be found here.